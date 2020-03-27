Attention, Taurus: Your April Horoscope Comes With A Few Warnings

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Taurus horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Taurus.

What highs and lows can you expect this April? Uranus’ positioning will guarantee some uncertainty, along with big changes that just might impact the overall trajectory of your life. Just because it might feel like time is standing still right now, doesn’t mean that our lives aren’t progressing as we speak. Trust that whatever is happening behind the scenes will benefit you in the long run—but don’t be afraid to speak up when necessary. Advocate not only for yourself, but for others in need. With your intelligence and calm ambition, you can make a big impact when you opt to help others.

This month may also bring challenges regarding laziness and hedonism. To avoid falling into a rut, try and stick to a (realistic) routine that includes healthy food, positive thinking and exercise. This month is a great opportunity to take steps towards achieving the inner changes you’re striving for—a calmer mind, resilience to adversity, and more self-awareness. You can do this!

So get after it, Taurus. The world is waiting. If you need some help staying on track, treat yourself to a cute daily planner like the one above. Just remember to keep looking forward!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.