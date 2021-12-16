Buckle Up, Taurus—Your 2022 Horoscope is a Wild Ride

Phew, 2021 was a gnarly year for you, Taurus! Luckily, your Taurus 2022 horoscope is here and it guarantees that you’re only getting smarter and stronger. Uranus has been switching things up in Taurus, inspiring you to embrace your authenticity and change what you don’t like about your life and yourself. Uranus also spent 2021 in a fierce stand off with rigid Saturn, making you feel fed up with everything that holds you back and ready to lead a revolution!

Come 2022, that revolution starts now. Learn what to expect in terms of love, life and career below.

Love

Your relationships have been undergoing so much reconstruction over the past few years—and this year, things are only getting more interesting! Because the South Node will enter your relationship sector by late January, you’ll spend 2022 letting go of the relationship habits and romantic dynamics that no longer serve your best self.

By late May, Venus will officially enter Taurus, reminding you of your natural and ethereal beauty and attracting lovers like moths to your indistinguishable flame. However, by mid-June, Venus will join forces with Uranus, tapping into your need for independence. Make no mistake—you’re always your first love!

Career

So much electricity is sparking innovation in your career this year! By mid-March, Venus and Mars will join forces in your ambitious 10th house, bringing you lots of inspiration and accolades. Your career is not just about your job or the way you make money; it’s also about leaving your mark on the world.

However, by late May, Mercury retrograde will make a temporary move through Taurus, which could force you to focus on some of the loose ends you’ve yet to tie off. It’s time to close the book on your unfinished projects.

Self

This is a major year for you, Taurus. After all, the North Node enters your zodiac sign by mid-January, which will speed you up toward your ultimate destiny. Things will start to move very fast, pointing you toward the direction you were always meant to move in. By the end of 2022, you might be in a completely different place! Buckle your seatbelt, because the road ahead may be bumpy, but it will also be beautiful.