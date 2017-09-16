10 Celebrities Who’ve Tattooed Other Stars’ Faces on Their Bodies

At one time or another, our parents drilled into our minds that tattoos are permanent, so choosing the right one is a big deal. For some, the right tattoo is a loved one’s signature. For others, it’s a meaningful quote. However, for the pop-culture junkie (ahem, us), the decision is clear: If you’re going to get a tattoo, go all-out and ink your favorite celebrity’s face.

Clearly, plenty of people in Hollywood are on the same page, judging by the number of celebrities who’ve tattooed their idols’ faces on their bodies. Even household names like Drake and Miley Cyrus were on the other side of the red velvet rope at one point, so it makes sense that they’d express their devotion with some permanent ink.

Ahead, take a peek at 10 celebrities who’ve gotten tats of other famous people.