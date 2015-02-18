Major: A Painless Cream That Removes Tattoos is Being Developed

Unfortunately for some, tattoos are more permanent than most celebrity marriages. Getting inked is a commitment for life, unless you’re prepared for really expensive, and really, really painful laser removal which could still leave a scar. That could all be about to change though, thanks to a clever researcher at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

PhD student Alec Falkenham is developing a cream that is applied just like a moisturizer to reduce the tattoo-removal process. There’s no injections, lasers, or pain, and the cream works by basically killing off ink-filled cells without targeting normal cells, so unlike laser tattoo removal, there isn’t much inflammation afterwards.

For now the cream is still being tested on tattooed pigs, and isn’t approved for humans, but the research certainly looks promising.

Falkenham estimates that the treatment will cost less than $5.00 for a one-and-a-half square inch tattoo, and thinks the cream will be most successful on tattoos that are more than two years old.

There are a few creams on the market now which claim to do the same thing as Falkenham’s invention–but be wary. No tattoo removal creams have been approved by the FDA, and the Mayo Clinic warns that they aren’t proven to actually work and could leave you with a rash.

Perhaps you decided to have your (ex)boyfriend’s name permanently inked on your body, or a tattoo to remember the Spring Break of a lifetime: Regardless of your reason, many of us have tats that represent an error in judgement more than an experience you want to remember, and an FDA-approved cream that actually works can’t come fast enough.