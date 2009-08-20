Object Of Desire

Tatine rustique scented pillar candle, $30, at abchome.com

Reason #1

Take pleasure from the simple things in life, like cozying up next to a homey candle and enjoying its tranquil glow.

Reason #2

This straightforward accessory, handmade in a small artisanal studio, is the perfect gift even for the most discriminating of friends.

Reason #3

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more eco-friendly item: made from real beeswax, infused with pure essential oils, packaged in a 100% recycled box, and letterpress-printed using vegetable-based inks, this is as green as home décor gets.