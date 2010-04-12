Tatiana von Furstenberg Inspires Us to Go Prep with ‘Tanner Hall’

Film still from Tanner Hall.

On the other side of the spectrum from Apartowian comedies for high school freaks and geeks, is Tanner Hall, a love note to prep school written and directed by Tatiana von Furstenberg and Francesca Gregorini. The film, which chronicles a quad of pretty young things as they make their way through a Rhode Island prep school (not coincidentally, the one the writers themselves attended), was shot on-location at the ladies’ alma mater.

Tanner Hall is being shown tonight as part of the 15th Annual Gen Art Film Festival, and as much as we’re looking forward to viewing reveries on boys, best friends, adolescent angst, and field hockey, we’re, as always, all about the clothes. The wardrobe was designed by Tatiana’s mom, Diane von Furstenberg, who may know a thing or two about fashion (kidding, of course). The inspiration was timeless, universal prep a theme some like to call a trend every few seasons, but may very well be the definition of classic. Rag & Bone, Karl Lagerfeld, and Band of Outsiders went preppy for Spring ’10. See below for our Tanner Hall-derived looks, perfect for grown-up girls in the market for a little prep school cool.



1. Black pleated skirt by Acne

2. Blue pintuck shirt by American Eagle Outfitters

3. Black shrunken blazer by Topshop

4. Brown thick leather belt by Ralph Lauren Rugby

5. Taupe striped beanie hat by Topshop

6. Chambray ruffle dress by Delias

7. Gold key necklace by Dogeared

8. Grey oxfords by Joie

9. Black shouler bag with buckles by A.P.C.

10. Tortoise nerd glasses by Lemtosh

11. Grey pleated skirt by Forever 21

12. Light grey knee socks by Topshop

13. Grey skinny pants by Preen

14. Red striped spectator cardigan by Delias

15. Tweed shorts with leather detail by Forever 21

16. Brown lace-up heels by Ralph Lauren Collection