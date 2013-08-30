Tatiana Santo Domingo Throws Bohemian-Themed Yacht Party to Kick Off Her Wedding Weekend

What are you doing for Labor Day Weekend? Throwing a BBQ, hanging out at a friend’s pool, catching up on Breaking Bad? Well, we’re here to tell you that whatever you have planned officially sucks compared to what’s going on in Monaco. Colombian heiress Tatiana Santo Domingo (Vogue contributor and Moda Operandi co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo’s niece) is set to wed Andrea Casiraghi, who you may know as the Prince of Monaco.

The actual wedding takes place tomorrow, and is rumored to be a low-key affair, and the couple have revealed the celebration will be very “private.” Low-key in royal terms apparently means 400 guests that includes royals, socialites, and basically every rich and powerful person in the world, but hey, you would do the same if you could.

Right before the wedding of the summer Tatiana celebrated with one last hurrah and gathered her gal pals together for a night of male strippers and tequila shots. Just kidding! Tatiana and her nearest and dearest including Lauren, Eugenie Niarchos, Bianca Brandolini, Charlotte Casiraghi, and the fabulous Missoni sisters boarded Pacha III, the Casiraghi family’s enormous yacht, and had a bohemian-themed event.

Clad in white dresses and floral crowns, minus Tatiana who opted for a red dip-dyed Missoni frock, the ladies sunbathed and caught up. No word on what the catering and booze situation was, but our guess is they weren’t eating Big Macs and sipping Andre champagne.

As for the wedding, we can’t wait to see what the royal couple will wear, as it has been rumored that Missoni may design her a custom gown. And, of course, we’re sure the party will be epic beyond words. One thing’s for sure, though, they better not have a buffet, as Lauren Santo Domingo recently told Vogue that buffets remind her of prison.