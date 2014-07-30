StyleCaster
Share

Tassels Are Trending Hard This Summer: 25 Ways to Get Involved

What's hot
StyleCaster

Tassels Are Trending Hard This Summer: 25 Ways to Get Involved

Kristen Bousquet
by
Tassels Are Trending Hard This Summer: 25 Ways to Get Involved
25 Start slideshow

One thing we’ve noticed this summer: Tassels are quite literally hanging almost everywhere we look, from bags and shoes, to clothes.

MORE: 30 Killer Summer Concert Outfit Ideas

Usually used as an adornment—rather an item’s main focus—tassels are incredibly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe. Plus, they’re easy to buy on a budget: Drop into any Urban Outfitters or Anthropologie, and the racks will be filled with items decked out in tassels, or head to Etsy for cool handmade tassel jewelry. Of course, if you’re the crafty type, you can scour Pinterest and DIY blogs for tasseled pieces to make yourself.

MORE: Watch Kendall and Kylie Be Hippies in PacSun Video

To that end, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways to wear tassels—whether it’s through clothing or accessories—to keep you comfortable and decorative all summer long.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25

Photo: Honestly WTF

Photo: Facebook/Botanika

Photo: Bartabac

Gold Tassel Necklace; $20 at etsy.com

Sophia Webster Xavier Point-Toe Tassel Pump; $645 at neimanmarcus.com

 

Crochet Short Tassels Dress; $30 at lookbookstore.com

Pastel Tassel Bracelet; $19 at etsy.com

Printed Tassel Top; $25 at shop.mango.com

Leeloo Bag/Clutch in Caramel w/tassels; $245 at etsy.com

White Tassel Hem Hollow-out Vest; $18 at 6ks.com

Piano Studded Clutch; $18 at dailylook.com

Gypsy iPad Pouch; $109 at shop.spelldesigns.com

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Aqua Beaded Tassel Necklace; $18 at etsy.com

Jack Wills Tassle Clutch Bag; $76 at asos.com

Photo: Honestly WTF

Tayrona Fringe Tote; $40 at anthropologie.com

Embroidered Tassel Sweater; $50 at madewell.com

Gold tube bracelet; $9 at etsy.com

Photo: Pinterest/Courtney McEuen

Free People Marlow Dress; $128 at revolveclothing.com

Elizabeth and James Cynnie Sling Woven Tassel Backpack; $545 at matchesfashion.com

Bone & Tassel Bag; $179 at shop.spelldesigns.com

Tibi Glynnis Tassel Slingback Booties; $485 at shopbop.com

Photo: Pinterest/Maggie Bruce

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Wear Polka Dots Like an Adult

How to Wear Polka Dots Like an Adult
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share