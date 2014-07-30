Tassels Are Trending Hard This Summer: 25 Ways to Get Involved

One thing we’ve noticed this summer: Tassels are quite literally hanging almost everywhere we look, from bags and shoes, to clothes.

Usually used as an adornment—rather an item’s main focus—tassels are incredibly easy to incorporate into your wardrobe. Plus, they’re easy to buy on a budget: Drop into any Urban Outfitters or Anthropologie, and the racks will be filled with items decked out in tassels, or head to Etsy for cool handmade tassel jewelry. Of course, if you’re the crafty type, you can scour Pinterest and DIY blogs for tasseled pieces to make yourself.

To that end, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite ways to wear tassels—whether it’s through clothing or accessories—to keep you comfortable and decorative all summer long.