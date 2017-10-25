StyleCaster
15 Pairs of Tasseled Earrings That Add Instant Flair to Any Look

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

Tasseled anything is just so damn fun. And that seems to be extra-accurate when it comes to earrings. When you’re having a blah day or can’t find a way to zhoosh up an outfit that’s supposed to be for a special occasion, tassel earrings come to the rescue right quick. They latest ones on our radar (as well as street style stars’) are silky, bright, and all different sizes. Who wouldn’t want these pretty accents dangling from their ears?

MORE: 9 Accessories That Look Awesome on Short Hair

Whether you’re heading to brunch with friends or going to a black-tie wedding, tasseled earrings are a flirty addition to your look no matter what the occasion. Ahead, shop our favorite tasseled earrings right now, any of which we’re sure will quickly become a go-to part of your jewelry collection.

1 of 15
Vanessa Mooney Astrid Knotted Tassel Earring

Vanessa Mooney Astrid Knotted Tassel Earring, $45; at Urban Outfitters

Jenna Semi-Precious Charm Hoops

Jenna Semi-Precious Charm Hoops, $58; at Free People

Dawson Earrings

Dawson Earrings, $85; at Jules Smith

Stella & Dot Constantine Feather Chandeliers

Stella & Dot Constantine Feather Chandeliers, $59; at Stella & Dot

Leucadia Tassel Hoops

Leucadia Tassel Hoops, $65; at Gorjana

Riva Tassel Earrings

Riva Tassel Earrings, $49; at Stella & Dot

Leucadia Tassel Earrings

Leucadia Tassel Earrings, $55; at Gorjana

New Friends Colony Layered Tassel Statement Earrings

New Friends Colony Layered Tassel Statement Earrings, $46; at Nordstrom

Ettika Time to Tassel Gold and Burgundy Tassel Earrings

Ettika Time to Tassel Gold and Burgundy Tassel Earrings, $44; at Lulus

Stone Accent Tassel Love Drop Earring

Stone Accent Tassel Love Drop Earring, $8; at A'GACI

Shaski Tamara Taupe Tassel Earrings

Shaski Tamara Taupe Tassel Earrings, $44; at Lulus

Red Solid Tassel Earrings

Red Solid Tassel Earrings, $96; at Misa

Freddy Earrrings

Freddy Earrrings, $85; at Jules Smith

Triple Lily Earrings

Triple Lily Earrings, $125; at Migonne Gavigan

Serena Tassel Drop Earring

Serena Tassel Drop Earring, $20; at Urban Outfitters

