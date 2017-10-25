15 Pairs of Tasseled Earrings That Add Instant Flair to Any Look

Tasseled anything is just so damn fun. And that seems to be extra-accurate when it comes to earrings. When you’re having a blah day or can’t find a way to zhoosh up an outfit that’s supposed to be for a special occasion, tassel earrings come to the rescue right quick. They latest ones on our radar (as well as street style stars’) are silky, bright, and all different sizes. Who wouldn’t want these pretty accents dangling from their ears?

Whether you’re heading to brunch with friends or going to a black-tie wedding, tasseled earrings are a flirty addition to your look no matter what the occasion. Ahead, shop our favorite tasseled earrings right now, any of which we’re sure will quickly become a go-to part of your jewelry collection.