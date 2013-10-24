Trend Spotting: Tartan Plaid Is Having a Moment This Fall

If there is one print that has truly stood the test of time, it’s tartan plaid. The criss-crossed pattern, which is often associated with Scotland, actually has its roots in the outer British Isles, where tartan-makers flourished as early as the eighth century B.C.

Today, it’s no less popular, with designers from Marc Jacobs to Tommy Hilfiger incorporating the graphic print in their Fall 2013 collections.

Tartan plaid’s influence this season has extended from the runway to the streets, and has been incorporated into both high-fashion looks and street-wise outfits. The more grunge-inspired version of the look—tying a plaid shirt around your waist or wearing it traditionally with the front open over a vintage T-shirt—can be spotted on street style bloggers from Shine by Three’s Margaret Zhang to We Wore What’s Danielle Bernstein.

The best news when it comes to tartan plaid: it’s not that hard to pull off! Click through the gallery above to see ideas on how to incorporate the pattern in your look from both the runways and the streets, plus pieces you can shop now!