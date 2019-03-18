17 Truly Stunning Tarot Decks to Buy for Your New Age-y Friends

Scroll To See More Images

Over the last few years, we’ve experienced an aesthetic—and perhaps even spiritual—shift toward embracing New Age-y wears. Crystals have pervaded our physical spaces. Horoscopes have informed our judgments. Tarot decks have commanded our attention.

My connection to this realm is largely stylistic; I’m skeptical of rocks with powers, but I’d be lying if I said they didn’t look good scattered along the rim of my bathtub. Likewise, I’ve always found astrology memes to be much more engaging than actual horoscopes. But tarot, as a practice, almost demands respect. More concerned with introspection than prediction, tarot simply invites us to explore our inner selves, to consider new angles on old problems, to conceptualize our concerns in fresh ways. And it’s pretty hard to argue against that, isn’t it?

But beginning to read tarot cards—even if just for yourself—isn’t as simple as going to the store, buying a deck, and pulling a spread. Well, it is and it isn’t. There’s some disagreement in the community over whether you should buy cards for yourself, or whether you should receive them from someone else. Tradition would dictate that you do the latter, leaving you shit outta luck (or divination) until a friend picks up on those hints you keep dropping and buys a deck for you. But as Derek Calibre, a New York City–based psychic, previously told StyleCaster, if you want to buy yourself a deck, you should. He did, and he’s a professional—so breaking the rules can’t be that bad, right?

More important than convention, is connection, Calibre said. You should seek a deck that resonates with you. No deck is inherently any better or worse than another; the best tarot deck for you is the one you connect with, the one you like looking at, the one you feel inspired to use.

What’s nice? There are all kinds of tarot decks on offer online right now, making it easier than ever for you to get your hands on a stunning set. So go forth, find the one that resonates with you, and add it to your cart (or your wishlist, if you’re a sucker for tradition).

1. The Illuminated Tarot, $17.99 at Anthropologie

Even the box is pretty.

2. Herbal Tarot Divination, $65 at DarLynLuxe/Etsy

Genuinely beautiful—and made to order.

3. ADAMJK OK Tarot Card Deck, $30 at Urban Outfitters

For the millennial pink fiend.

4. The Wild Unknown Tarot Deck, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

TBH, these cards are more photogenic than I am.

5. Cat Tarot, $19.95 at Urban Outfitters

I mean. Need I really justify?

These cards are just as stunning flipped over.

7. Herbal Tarot Card Deck, $22 at Urban Outfitters

Filled with fantasy.

8. Divina Tarot Card Deck, $45 at Urban Outfitters

A more minimalist deck for the fan of black and white.



9. Everyday Tarot Mini Deck, $12.95 at Urban Outfitters

Veritably cute and veritably portable. (My friend owns these, and they’re a great place to start.)

10. Tiny Universal Waite Tarot Keychain, $10 at Urban Outfitters

A tarot deck you can literally carry around in your pocket

11. The Prism Oracle Deck, $45 at Ban.do

Sleek AF—and colorful, too.

12. Botanical Inspirations Deck, $24.95 at Victorian Trading Co.

For the lover of all things floral.

13. Arcana of Astrology, $50 at blackandthemoon/Etsy

Astrology and tarot—wrapped up in a single deck.

14. Print Your Own Tarot Cards, $3.95 at esoTERRAca/Etsy

So bright you might feel energized just looking at them—and you can print them yourself!

15. Soul Practice Oracle Cards, $32.91 at GarlandofHope/Etsy

All kinds of pretty.

16. The Original Rider Waite Tarot Pack, $26 at Urban Outfitters

A more traditional deck, for shoppers who want to dive into the history of the craft.

17. Fridamivida Tarot, $29.14 at Mirabilinto/Etsy

Because collage is stunning, no matter where it manifests.

