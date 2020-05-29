The Differences Between Tarot Cards & Oracle Cards—Plus 6 Pretty Decks To Shop Now

Scroll To See More Images

If you want to experience a spiritual journey through ancient forces and energies, one of the best places to start is by reading tarot. Tarot reading incapsulates both tarot decks and oracle decks—but the two have different roles, and it’s important to know them before you start your foray into card reading. Luckily, the difference between tarot cards and oracle cards isn’t really a huge one. The two types of decks are in the same family—like how a square is always rectangle, but a rectangle isn’t always a square—but they serve different purposes when it comes to connecting with spirits and energies. While tarot cards each have a specific meaning that’s set no matter the deck, oracle cards are customizable, and are given meaning by whomever is using them—and the energies surrounding that person.

If you’re a little confused already (We get it!), think of a tarot deck like a pack of playing cards. Each card has a name, meaning and purpose. An oracle deck is like a pack of blank cards. You can make them mean whatever you want based on what energies are available. Technically, anyone who practices tarot reading could create their own pack of oracle cards to go deeper into their spiritual and energy readings. And, you can even add these oracle cards into a tarot deck to create a fuller and more specific experience.

Of course, there are still oracle decks available that have themes or particular energies attached to them—created by those in touch with spiritual forces or ancient energies. Oracle decks have been put together for you to use if you’d rather call upon energies already found in the world. These decks can allow you to harness the energy of ancient sacred symbols or even goddesses around the world. And that’s what makes these decks so exciting: Each oracle deck is different and has different meanings.

Because of this, there are an infinite number of oracle decks that can be created and used in tarot reading. They’re basically a never-ending expansion pack for your spiritual readings—which is pretty damn cool. Both tarot decks and oracle decks play their own important roles, but it’s most fun when you combine the two for seriously intricate and unique readings. So go ahead and shop the six tarot and oracle decks below, and try different combinations the next time you want to practice your reading skills. You might find you can connect to more energies than ever before.

1. The Pastel Magic Tarot

This 78-card tarot deck is likely not read in the exact same way by everyone—and that’s expected. Allow the energies from the deck (and the gorgeous pastel hues) to guide you to your perfect reading.

2. Amenti Oracle Feather Heart Deck

This oracle deck is filled with wisdom for soul-seekers in the modern world. It comes with 42 gorgeous cards and a 144-page illustrated guide book to help you on your journey.

3. Modern Witch Tarot Deck

This tarot deck features youthful and modern imagery for anyone who might feel more of a connection to a “modern witch” look than classic tarot images. Each deck also comes with an instruction guide you can read online or print out for use.

4. Wisdom Of The Oracle Divination Cards

For even more access to the wisdom around you, try these Wisdom of the Oracle cards. The guidebook contains over 250 independent meanings that can speak to an unlimited number of circumstances.

5. Ethereal Visions Illuminated Tarot Deck

If you’re looking for a classically illustrated and seriously gorgeous tarot deck, this Ethereal Visions deck is for you. Each card in the deck has been hand drawn and colored, and illuminated with gold foil stamping for an extra touch of (artistic) magic.

6. The Sacred Self-Care Oracle

This oracle deck allows you to deepen your self-care practice along with your connection with intuition. It invites you to ask what the deepest parts of your soul want and need in this moment.

