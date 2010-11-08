Tarot Card Kids: Designers Reimagine The “Death” Card

If you’re not a believer in the supernatural and think that tarot cards are best left to witches and mystics, now might be the time to reconsider. Stacy Engman of the National Arts Clubs brought together some of the most brilliant minds in the fashion and art worlds to create a deck of designer tarot cards, featuring 78 images. Participants in the project include Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld, Terry Richardson and Will Cotton, whom you might know as the artist behind Katy Perry’s latest cotton-candy laden album cover.

Guests at the opening reception were treated to tarot card readings by the pros. Even if someone got the “Death” card which is probably pretty daunting the fact that it was beautifully designed by Gareth Pugh surely helped to ease the fear. Check out the installation all month long at the National Arts Club in NYC.