Target’s New Collaboration, Kidman Talks About The Kids She Ditched

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Anja Rubik is engaged to fellow model Sasha Knezevic! Doesn’t it make you happy when pretty people have fun stuff happen to them? (Vogue UK)
- HuffPo has narrowed the French Vogue EIC job down to two candidates Emmanuelle Alt and Virginie Mouzat. Who do you dig? (HuffPo)
- Target announced their next collaboration! Drum roll please…Calypso Saint Barth, the beachy line beloved by Jennifer Aniston and Kate Beckinsale. Here’s hoping it’s better than William Rast sorry JT. (InStyle)
- Nicole Kidman covers Harper’s Bazaar, the cover of which is all about the face. And what of those two kids everyone kind of figures she abandoned: I had kids at 25 and 27 [Isabella and Connor, Nicoles adopted children with first husband Tom Cruise]. I think I have more patience now but less physical energy. Its a trade-off: In your 20s, youre bounding around, theyre attached at your hip, and you can just go and do anything. But Im much more of a homebody now. My roots are deeper. (Harper’s Bazaar)
- Nicole Richie has a new lookbook for her Winter line and it features Nicole Fox, the redhead who won America’s Next Top Model, proving it’s all about using Reality Television to bolster your career. (NYLON)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET
- RT @hintmag Finally, the disingenuous holiday greetings from people & companies we’ve never worked with or even met are over! Love a little honesty.
- RT @WSJ Starbucks unveiled a new logo today with a larger mermaid and no text. See it here: http://on.wsj.com/etqLYU Big move, ‘bucks.
- RT @proenzaschouler: #GG @itsmeleighton Meester w/new $1350 PS1 Keep-All. http://twitpic.com/3nab6f Proenza and Missoni is a lethal combination.
- RT @refinery29 Apparently, Facebook is an awesome place to deal drugs: http://tinyurl.com/25boxto Look out Craigslist.