Target Carries $15 Yeezy Slide Dupes & Shoppers Say They’re Super ‘Soft & Lightweight’

Target is a mecca for literally everything you could ever need, but it has also become a hotspot for designer dupes. TikTokers near and far have made it their mission to uncover the major retailer’s best alternatives for pricier products. Take, for example, Yeezy’s Pure slides. You’ve seen them everywhere, but have you seen their $15 alternatives?

If there’s one thing to know about the Yeezy slides, it’s that they’re minimalist in aesthetic and extremely comfortable in support. They mold to the contours of your feet thanks to EVA foam, and have a molded sock liner and jagged outsole. These slides sound like a dream to walk in—and they are—except they come at a steep price. Although the original retail price was $60, you can only now really find them for anywhere between $115 and $310.

That’s where the Mad Love Star Slide Sandals save the day (and your wallet). They’re near-identical to the Pure slides, but only cost $15 at Target. They, too, are made of EVA foam that makes walking in them all day pain-free.

“I LOVE these shoes. I didn’t have high expectations when I ordered, but they are so comfortable. The perfect shoe to throw on when walking outside or to wear around the house,” wrote one shopper.

Whether you’re searching for a shoe to get you to and from the corner store or your next go-to slip-on for spring, this $15 slide has you set for a full day of comfort and style.

The Target dupes have similar serrated outsoles like the Yeezy ones that make them practically twins. Plus, the footbeds mold to the shape of your feet and you can easily slip the shoes on and off. Slides that feel like you’re walking on clouds? Count us in.

On top of their premium comfort, they come in a mix of six stunning colors. The Yeezy slides are known for their muted neutrals, but the Target ones have that and more. There’s a baby blue, ballet pink and lavender purple.

In addition to having fans on TikTok, several reviewers have rushed to give these slides a 4.7-star rating. “I love how soft and lightweight these are. The cushions in them are well made,” wrote one shopper. “These are just right!!!! I have them in black and just ordered two more colors.”

As for the fit, several reviewers suggest sizing down. “I’m a size 8.5 and went with size 8 and they fit perfectly! I’d say they run a little big, just barely oversized so if you’re a half size you can go down. Love ’em!” wrote another shopper.

We can’t think of a better shoe for you to wear while stepping outside to get your mail or dashing to your local market for a quick shop. They’re light, plush and super cozy. Not to mention, Target sells them for $45 cheaper than the O.G Yeezy pair.