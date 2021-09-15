This TikTok-Viral Target Dress Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is

While I was at Target buying cat litter and snacks, as one does, I took a quick peek at the new fall clothing. The Wild Fable line is extremely cute but at 36 years old, some of it is a bit too young for me. But when I saw the Wild Fable Long Sleeve Button-Front Mesh Dress, I knew it was going to be TikTok viral in a matter of weeks. It stuck out to me for a few reasons: mesh continues to be a big trend, printed button-ups are everywhere and it’s a size-inclusive style.

My local Target had all four colorways — Orange Tie-Dye, Black Floral, Blue Marble and Brown Animal Print. I liked them all but was drawn to the Orange Tie-Dye because it reminds me of prints I’m seeing in much more expensive brands. Of course, they didn’t have my size so I quickly checked on the Target app. Most sizes were sold out but I was able to nab a large for delivery. Score.

While I was waiting for my dress to come, I saw the style popping up on my TikTok FYP. Folks of all sizes were trying on the dress and each and every one looked amazing.

When mine came, I was not disappointed. The quality feels nice for fast fashion and at $25 it feels well worth the price. I’ve seen on TikTok that it runs big but I don’t really think that’s the case. I think it’s just not a skin-tight dress. There absolutely is room to move. You know how AFRM mesh dresses are ultra-form-fitting? This isn’t like that. If you want a tighter fit, go down a size. Though in my case, I thought the medium was too short for when I wanted to wear heels.

I got tons of compliments while out shopping from stylish women who I couldn’t wait to tell where I got it. There’s no gate-keeping here! I made it more daytime with white sneakers but for a nighttime event, I’ll probably wear black chunky heels or my white cowboy boots. I might even wear it without the nude slip underneath and instead wear a black bodysuit or something sexier. This $25 dress is seriously so versatile! And when it’s finally a little cooler outside, it’ll look just as great with tights.

Wild Fable’s Long Sleeve Button-Front Mesh Dress keeps selling out in certain sizes and colors but luckily it seems like Target is actually restocking. Still, if you see your size, you might want to grab it now before it disappears.