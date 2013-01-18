Target Taps Celebrity Stylist Kate Young To Design Eveningwear Line

Another day, another collaboration for Target.

This time, however, it’s not a designer the mega-retailer is partnering with, but stylist Kate Young, who’s set to design a line of limited-edition affordable eveningwear and “special occasion” dresses.

Young—while known in the fashion industry for dressing starlets like Michelle Williams and Natalie Portman—isn’t exactly a household name, despite being named Hollywood’s Most Powerful Stylist by the Hollywood Reporter last year. This marks a departure from Target’s previous formula of collaborating with well-known designers, a decision that could potentially be attributed to the much-touted but ultimately maligned holiday collaboration with Neiman Marcus that included offerings from big-names including Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, and Oscar de la Renta (which some pointedly branded an “epic retail fail”).

It could be argued that Young clearly is seeking recognition beyond the confines of the fashion industry, as she also teamed up with Macy’s last year in an “editor at large role” for its INC fashion line, so it makes perfect sense that aligning herself with collaboration behemoth Target is next on her mass-market agenda.

“I’ve been working with Target for a number of years as a stylist, so having the chance to design my own collection with a brand I already know and love is like a dream come true,” said Young. “With this collection, I wanted to design standout pieces that allow women to experiment with fashion and create their own red carpet moments.”

While this partnership certainly adds another rung to Target’s high-fashion ladder, it’ll be interesting to see how Americans outside of big cities react to the collection, which hits Target stores on April 14 (right in time for prom season!), following Prabal Gurung‘s buzzy launch on Feb. 10, and will range in price from $29.99 to $89.99 for apparel, and $14.99 to $49.99 for accessories and shoes.