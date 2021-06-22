Target Has Summer’s Trendiest Swimsuits & They’re On Major Sale RN

Scroll To See More Images

ICYMI, the Target Deal Days sale is currently happening and I am freaking out. My all-time favorite store—which is already famous for its low prices—has tons of savings going on right now and they’re even offering a discount on my favorite summer swimwear. It’s almost too good to be true! Which is why I need to warn you that this Target swimwear sale is not going to last long. So, instead of letting you browse Target’s seemingly endless pages of product until time runs out, I’ve rounded up a few of the cutest options right here.

Target Deal Days really snuck up on me this year, so here’s a quick refresher about what’s going down. First things first, the site-wide sale will last until end of day June 22. This means that thousands (!) of products are majorly discounted right now. Home goods that will make your apartment look like it deserves a house tour on YouTube and the electronics that will keep you in the know are up all to 40 percent off. And yes, tons of Target’s cute-as-hell swimsuits are 20 percent off right now, too, which is the best deal of all.

While I love my AirPods and throw pillows as much as the next gal, I am here today to specifically talk about how amazing the swimwear section of this sale is. Whether you’re looking for a trendy cut-out one-piece or a printed bikini, this sale has got you covered. Even better, the deals are open to everyone, so you don’t need a membership to access them. Also, new discounts are popping up on every day of the sale, so you’ll have to keep checking Target’s site for all the latest updates. But be honest—aren’t you always on the site anyway?

Read on to see all of the cutest swim styles included in the sale. And no, I won’t blame you if you buy more than one!

Pucker Textured One-Piece

You need a new one-piece in your collection and this bathing suit from Kona Sol with cute tie-detail shoulders is the one you should buy, discounted down to just $28.

Strappy Side Bandeau Bikini Top +

You can save four whole dollars when you buy this Strappy Side Bandeau Bikini Top and the matching pair of bottoms right now. It’s the strappy side detailing for me!

Ribbed Cut-Out One-Piece

This Ribbed Cut-Out One-Piece from Shade & Shore is edgy but not crazy, so you’ll still feel covered up on the beach. It’s discounted nearly 10 bucks, so what are you waiting for?

Ribbed Longline Triangle Bikini Top + High Leg Extra Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Lavender is one of this season’s most popular shades according to celebs like Hailey Bieber, so now is the perfect time to buy this purple bikini top and the pair of matching bottoms from Shade & Shore. For $23.99, you simply can’t go wrong.

Square Neck One-Piece

A classic one-piece is a wardrobe staple in the summer, especially when the one-piece in question comes in a pretty striped pattern. You’ll look so cute in this pick while saving some serious coin—it costs just $28 bucks right now.

Textured Bandeau Bikini Top + Textured String Bikini Bottom

If you’re a fan of strapless bikinis, consider this hot pink snake-print option from Xhilaration. When in doubt, go bold! The matching bottoms complete the daring look and the top is available now for less than $15, by the way!

Faux Wrap Halter Bikini Top + Keyhole Hipster Bikini Bottom

Olive green is my favorite neutral in my closet at this point. This triangle bikini top from Kona Sol is available in sizes XS through DD and also comes in a few other easy-to-style shades, so I’m definitely snagging it with the matching bottoms.

Shirred Underwire Bikini Top + Side-Tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom

This adorable cupped bikini top is technically from the Juniors section, but it’s impossible to pass on this sweet lavender color when it’s on sale for $15.99. The matching bikini bottoms come in a few different colors, too, so stock up now.

Smocked Bralette Bikini Top + Side-Tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom

This dotted print bralette-style bikini top from Xhilaration is a cant-miss piece in my opinion. Also, it’s discounted a whole 20 percent, so why would you want to? The string-tie bikini bottoms complete the look—and they’re priced at just $11.99.