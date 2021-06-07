ICYMI: Target’s Swimwear Selection Is So Damn Cute

Scroll To See More Images

Attention all Target shoppers: You don’t wanna miss out on these cute-as-hell suits! Yes, your go-to store for literally everything unsurprisingly has a killer selection of bikinis and one-pieces this season, and not only are they super flattering, but they’re also super affordable. Seriously—someone please take my credit card away from me before I do some damage! These Target swimsuits are too good to resist.

I hate to be that person, but I never really thought of Target as a place to buy swimwear until now. Home decor, cleaning supplies, beauty products and random impulse-buys? Yes, totally. But bikinis and one-pieces that I actually want to wear all the time and flaunt on IG? I didn’t think so! Looking back, I can’t believe I ever doubted them—and I promise that I won’t make that mistake ever again after taking a gander on their site. Target’s on trend, y’all!

If you’re looking for sexy one-pieces with cutouts and patterns (that retail for under $50!) you need to see the options from Kona Sol, Shade & Shore and Sea Angel. Or, if you’re looking for a pastel printed bikinis, brands like Xhilaration have you covered. The options are (seemingly) endless with new styles being added all the time, so it’s best to check back in every once and a while just to make sure you don’t miss anything good.

If you’re in the mood to spend some coin on a new frilly string bikini or cutout one-piece, get your butt to Target right now. Or, browse this list if you don’t want to make the hike to your local store. I’m nothing if not supportive of your shopping habits, so I’ve rounded up a few options for you to check out right now—read on to shop the cutest suits from Target to rock all summer long.

This Sexy Cut-Out One-Piece

Let’s hear it for cut-out swimsuits! Not only are they a massive trend this summer, but this simple black one will look good on just about anybody.

This Graphic Black-And-White Getup

Stripes are now officially summer-ready thanks to this bikini top and the matching bottoms from Kona Sol. PSA for my larger-chested ladies—the top is available in sizes 16 through 26!

This Ruffled Strapless One-Piece

The ruffle on this strapless suit from Kona Sol are giving me major retro The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vibes. Keep that look going with a floppy sun hat and cat-eye sunglasses.

This Minimalist Olive Option

Olive green is basically my go-to neutral at this point, so why not pick up a bikini that comes in the shade? The cut-out bikini top and simple bikini bottoms are a match made in minimalist swimsuit heaven.

This Adorable Sunny Yellow Bikini

Let there be pastels! This yellow bikini top and the matching bottoms both feel so fresh for summer 2021. Plus, you’ll look so tan thanks to that perfect buttery shade.

This Leafy Purple Moment

This light purple bikini is all about the details, from the ruffled sleeves and cutout detail on the bikini top to the ruched tie sides on the high-waisted bikini bottoms.

This Cute Spotted Suit

If you already have a few striped suits in your collection and you’re looking to really shake it up this summer, you need this polka-dotted suit with sweet cutout detailing.

This Trendy Blue Halter

String bikinis are everywhere right now and for good reason. This bright blue ruffled set is the perfect way to incorporate the trend into your usual rotation. The itty-bitty bottoms are also super sexy.

This Total Baywatch Moment

Who said one-pieces can’t be totally cool? This one-shoulder option from Sea Angel would look so cute with a pair of cut-offs this summer.

This Watercolor Snake Print Set

This bikini top looks (and feels!) like your favorite bralette. While I love a simple monochrome bikini as much as the next girl, a colorful snake print moment is far more unexpected!

This Tropical Floral One-Piece

Going on vacation? You 100 percent need to pack this bright off-the-shoulder one-piece from Kona Sol. It can even double as a bodysuit when worn with jeans or cutoffs.

This Minty Floral Bikini

Yes, I know this suit is technically sold in the Juniors section, but I can’t resist that light green floral print. Plus, you could always wear the bikini bottoms or top with white sepatates for maximum styling options.

This Berry Striped Bikini

Neons are cool, but there’s something about this berry-colored bikini top and the matching bottoms that just calls my name this summer.