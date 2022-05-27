Target’s Memorial Day Sale Is Here—Shop SodaStreams, Keurig’s & Apple Watches For Up to 50% Off

Scroll To See More Images

This just in: Target’s Summer Savings Event is a shopping gold mine. The popular retailer is offering discounts of up to 50 percent off on over 150,000 items (yes, you read that correctly) across its fashion, beauty, electronic and home categories during Memorial Day weekend. If there ever was a time to spend more to save more, it’s ASAP through May 30, when the sale officially comes to a close.

If you’re looking to fill your kitchen countertops with name brands like Keurig, Cuisinart, and Nespresso, consider Target your one-stop shop. Plenty of air fryers, coffee makers, drinkware sets and cookware sets are included in the limited-time sale. And make sure to use code MEMORIAL10 for an additional 10 percent off already discounted kitchen items. Cha-ching!

With dresses, tops, swimsuits and sandals—all summer shoe styles are currently BOGO 50 percent—at steal-worthy prices, now’s the perfect time to update your wardrobe. In fact, you have absolutely no excuse not to go a little wild; with tank tops on sale for just $6, how could you not?

That’s barely scratching the surface of all there is to peruse. To help keep your mind from swirling, we’ve taken one for the team and scoured pages upon pages of deals to find all the best for your wallet.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Even if you’re working with the world’s smallest counterspace, this Keurig coffee maker is bound to fit; its sleek design clocks in at just five-inches wide. Plus, it comes in seven different colors.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

Elevate your summer drink specials with the help of SodaStream’s Terra Sparkling Water Maker. It will easily bring a pop of color to your kitchen or bar cart in shades like red and light blue.

Apple Watch Series 3

Perhaps one of the more exciting markdowns, the Apple Watch Series 3 is down to $170. Track your daily activity and workouts, sync music and podcasts or respond to calls and texts, all from one compact device.

Muscle Tank Dress

Live in this tank dress all summer long by scooping up all eight shades for $8 each—it comes in colors like light pink, orange and blue.

Ruffle High Coverage One-Piece Swimsuit

Still on the hunt for your go-to swimsuit? Target has dozens of options to wade through, including this ruffle one-piece style that’s 30 percent off.

Braun Silk Wet + Dry Epilator & Bikini Trimmer

Speaking of swimsuits, make sure you’re beach ready with the help of this cordless epilator and bikini trimmer. It’s 100 percent waterproof, meaning you can take it in the shower with you every few weeks when you need a touch-up—yes, the results will last that long, according to the brand.

Simply Cool Pajama Shorts

Kick night sweats to the curb by sleeping in these cooling pajama shorts which are currently 40 percent off. Choose from four different playful designs, including this funky aqua blue pair.