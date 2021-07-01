Target’s Summer Sale Means TikTok-Approved Dresses for as Low as $10

I’m not sure about you, but for me, somehow, summer dresses are even more fun this season. Of course, it could be the fact that we were allowed to leave our houses last summer, but either way, I’m excited about them. With vibrant patterns and new, cool silhouettes, I just want nearly every single one I see. I mean, I don’t think you can ever have too many summer dresses, right? Thankfully for my wallet, Target’s Summer Sale means serious discounts on dresses, so I can restock my collection with much less guilt.

To help you dig through the deals, I’ve gone ahead and highlighted 10 dresses that I’m adding to my cart ASAP. From sheath dresses to maxi dresses, there’s something for every shopper on this list. Whether you want something cute to throw on to run errands in the 90-degree heat or something sexy to wear to your friend’s summer wedding, I’ve got you. There are solid colors, classic stripes, and even some kaleidoscope-esque floral patterns.

Best of all, nothing costs more than $80 on this list. In fact, one of the dresses is only $10, which is less than a fancy cocktail at your favorite bar. Some more pricey dresses that I wouldn’t be able to justify buying—$225—are currently in the $60-70 range, thanks to the Summer Sale. Frankly, it’s rare to see something 69 percent off, unless it’s Black Friday, Prime Day or a sample sale, but Target’s summer sale is serving some steep discounts.

Of course, we don’t know how long this summer sale will last, and certain styles on Target’s website started to sell out, so you’re going to want to act fast. If you see something you want, don’t hesitate to add it to your cart, because by the time you revisit that tab, someone else might have snatched up your fave puff-sleeve dress. No one wants browser’s remorse.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pretty in Purple

This white-and-purple floral dress just screams “garden party!” I think this dress is worth planning a whole party around—and it’s only $25. It comes in plus and regular sizing.

90-Degree Day Dress

Those steaming hot summer days call for a cool dress. This option is just that—flirty, stylish and breathable—so you can still look cute while catching some relief from the heat.

The Essential Dress

This dress is normally $225!! It’s an unprecedented 69 percent off, so it’s def worth adding this luxe, high-quality dress to your cart. It also comes in Bridgerton blue.

Ultimate Basic

Every girl needs a knit swing dress in her closet, and this one is only $10! You can dress it up or down—whether it’s date night or you’re just running into the bodega for some ice cream.

Breezy Shirtdress

Yes, it is possible to look professional this summer without breaking a sweat. This lightweight dress is super flattering, thanks to the tie. You can also get it in other colorways.

Unique Colorblock Sheath

Well, we haven’t seen this type of color blocking around lately, so you’ll definitely not find yourself staring at some girl across the room with the exact same dress. This plus-size dress comes in three different colorways.

Perfect Picnic Dress

Alright nap dress, it’s time for you to move over for what I’m dubbing as the “picnic dress.” You can sprawl on a picnic blanket in it without worrying about any wardrobe malfunctions.

Comfy Maxi Dress

A lightweight, flattering maxi dress is a summer must-have. This plus-size option comes in several solid colors and is currently only $20. You might want to get this dress in several colors!

Rosy Vibes

Just because it’s a floral dress doesn’t mean that it needs to be flouncy. This form-fitting dress is perfect to wear to a wedding, event or, you know, just because. Plus, you’d be saving $155.

Stunning Lemon Dress

When life gives you lemons, wear them. This lemon dress is just what’s needed this summer. It’s form-fitting with its smocked waist and it has two side slits for your Angelina Jolie leg moment.