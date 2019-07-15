StyleCaster
Target’s Home Decor Sale Is So Good You’ll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Henrik Nero.

OK, guys, I’m moving apartment in a couple weeks, so my brain has been truly in home decor mode and home decor mode only. All I can think about is how to spruce up my new abode without breaking the bank, and I have just hit the freakin’ jackpot. Target’s “Deal Days” summer home sale has just arrived, and I’m getting ready to throw out everything I own and replace it with goodies from this sale. I mean, the deals are honestly so good, it’s enough to make anyone want to completely redecorate their space. Whether you live in a tiny apartment or a spacious house (Invite me over, please!), you need to take advantage of these sweet, sweet home decor deals.

You know those magazines you see at the grocery store that are filled with beautiful homes equal parts sophisticated and eclectic? OK, so imagine your home looking like that—but at a fraction of the cost. That’s how you should approach this Target home decor sale. Think of it as an opportunity to get the home of your dreams while saving major cash. It’s a win/win situation. Why wait to have a super cute apartment or house when you have all these amazing deals staring at you in the face?! Get online right now and soak up the savings, baby! (Yes, I said to get online. Please note that this Target sale is online only, so you can totally shop from your bedroom or office.)

To help get you started on your home decor journey, we rounded up the cutest Target sale finds available right now. Think of StyleCaster as your own personal interior designer who’s able to get you the best deals possible. Be warned, though: Everything is sure to go quickly with prices this good, so snag what you love before it’s too late. You’ll thank me when your home is magazine-worthy.

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Natural Woven Oblong Table Lamp $37.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Faux Hide Rug $116.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Boho Stripes Down-Filled Throw $34.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Project 62 Vase $11.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Opalhouse Jungle Print Shower Curtain $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Striped Design Throw Pillow $19.94
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Spartea Floral Woven Rug $116.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Brass Cantilever Floor Lamp $37.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Opalhouse Printed Cotton Percale Sheet… $23.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Crosby Schoolhouse Floor Lamp $47.49
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Project 62 Decorative Round Tray $19.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Project 62 Colorblock Tufted Rug $161.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Threshold Vintage Washed Patterned… $26.59
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Made by Design Wide Grain Frame $3.80
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Project 62 Manila Cylinder Drum Accent… $65
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Opalhouse Cream Chenille Euro Dec Pillow $26.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Opalhouse Zinnia Arched Headboard $191.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Christopher Knight Home Fenix Wooden… $92.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Opalhouse Leopard Matelasse Sham $17.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Threshold Decorative Silver Tray $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Opalhouse Round Ornate Woven Outdoor Rug $69.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Threshold Sweater Knit Blanket $37.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Project 62 Decorative Geometric Tray $15.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Lettori Round End Table $59.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Life Styles Woven Geometric Throw Pillow $24.49
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Opalhouse Tonal Outdoor Rug $55.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Project 62 Amherst Desk $110
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Project 62 Chevron Woven Area Rug $179.99
buy it

STYLECASTER | Target's Home Decor Sale Is So Good You'll Want to Re-do Your Entire Apartment
Opalhouse Tufted Multi-Fringe Pillow $27.99
buy it

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

