Target x Stoney Clover Lane Is Here & Most Pieces Are $20

When it comes to brand collaborations, Target knows what it’s doing. The retailer just launched the Target x Stoney Clover Lane collection and I must say that both brands truly outdid themselves. Target is no stranger to highly curated capsule collections—the retailer regularly has limited designer collections with brands like Anna Sui, Christopher John Rogers and Loveshackfancy (to name a few). These collections often aim to bring uber-expensive designer pieces down to a more accessible price point. Needless to say, they always sell out. I’m expecting the Stoney Clover collaboration to do just the same.

If you’re not familiar with Stoney Clover Lane, let me give you a brief rundown. Stoney Clover Lane is a Gen Z-focused brand that specializes in customizable pieces for travel and everyday use (think colorful backpacks, pouches and duffle bags). Despite only having six brick-and-mortar retail locations nationwide, the brand has built somewhat of a cult following with everyone from teens to Hampton’s moms—speaking from my personal experience at one of the retail locations. There’s just something about a customized bubble letter monogrammed duffel bag that makes people go wild (hence the reason I was in the retail store).

A Stoney Clover Lane duffel usually exceeds the Target price point by quite a bit. The bag retails on the brand’s site for $208—but the good news is, the Target collaboration features versions of the duffel bag for just $40. Beyond travel accessories, the Target x Stoney Clover Lane collection includes apparel, swimwear, pet accessories, beach umbrellas and a few skincare products. Basically, everything you need for a colorful spring and summer is included in the collection.

The full collection drops April 2nd on Target’s site and in stores, but a few select pieces are available to shop early. Keep reading for my favorite apparel items from the Target x Stoney Clover Lane collection.

Sport Sandals

These colorful sandals will take you from the beach to brunch and back without sacrificing an ounce of comfort.

White Overalls

Overalls are the perfect spring piece to throw over a tank, sweater or bikini. I love how fresh this bright white pair is and it comes in sizes XXS-4X.

Denim Jacket

An oversized denim jacket is a classic wardrobe staple. This one comes in a warn in looking light wash which gives it a great vintage feel.

Sweetheart Bikini Top

In a word of neon string bikinis, this white ruffled bikini top is so refreshing. The sweetheart cut feels very retro and looks like something Taylor Swift would wear.

Short Sleeve Ruffle Dress

This pink ruffled dress is super sweet and girly. It would look so cute with the sandals and denim jacket featured above. Boom, you’ve got a whole outfit.