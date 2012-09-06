The A-List: Odin For The Shops At Target Moleskin Blazer

Chic New York men have been shopping at downtown boutique Odin for years, and while each of Odin’s three locations cater to the stylish elite, their participation in the fall installment of The Shops at Target (launching September 9th) will bring the shop’s pricey duds to a whole new crowd.

Founders Eddy Chai and Paul Birardi chatted with us at the launch event for the collaboration at the Highline Stages, where they gushed over Target’s translation of their style to a far more affordable market. “They did a great job—no, they did an amazing job,” Birardi said. Chai also excitedly chimed in, and said, “The price point is much lower, but the quality of materials hasn’t been sacrificed.”

The item in that best captures the collection’s accessible but luxurious elements is the moleskin blazer according to the duo, which will retail for a mere $99.

While some of us in attendance got to actually snag said item, prepare to fight over the blazer when it hits stores. If it’s anything like previous Target collaboration launches, expect long lines, pushing and shoving. But don’t worry about Chai and Birardi—with the collaboration in the bag, they’re planning a much-deserved vacation.

Odin For The Shops At Target Moleskin Blazer, $99, target.com on September 9th