Target Pulls Some Risqué Business In The Name of Fashion

Target, that mostly suburban mecca of affordability for everything from your beauty counter go-tos to diffusion line-priced McQueen and Proenza got decidedly urban last night in NYC. Inspired by the rather risqu rep of The Standard hotel (their easy view-in windows have brought out the exhibitionist in more than a few guests and a peeping tom mentality from onlookers), the store put on quite the Fall Fashion Spectacular.
Spectacular was no doubt the word for the show that took place on the entire south wall of the hotel complete with dancers in nearly every window paying homage to the create-your-own-peep-show mentality of some Standard guests, thumping beats and a light extravaganza that would have made psychedelic drug enthusiasts extremely happy. And while there was also an actual fashion show set up on risers, I don’t think anyone looked at it more than twice. Either way, the evening made an impression, as did the even-hotter-in-person Penn Badgley who I stalked for a quote much to the chagrin of his PR rep (there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you guys).
Check out the pics and some celeb insights from the red carpet in the slide show above.
A glimpse at the fun and slightly naughty show at The Standard.
Me: What's your style philosophy?
Roxy Olin: I think you need to be yourself and wear what you love and what you feel the most comfortable in. Kelly gave me advice once that you're either a freak or a follower and if you're a freak then embrace your inner freak, and I'm a freak and in fashion I get to be that freak.
(Ed: Although last night she looked decidedly un-freaky in a grey DVF skirt and sheer blouse).
Dancers being a little more PG than many of The Standard's more "free" guests.
Me: How do you think your style differs from Dan Humphrey's?
Penn Badgley: Um, in every way possible.
Prabal Gurung looking adorable as always.
A sexy shot of a male dancer channeling Tom Cruise in Risky Business.
Me: Which Project Runway contestant do you think should get a shot at doing a Target collaboration?
Nina Garcia: Christian Siriano would be great. It's been great exposure. Everyone that has done a collection for Target becomes a collectible.
While I couldn't chat with Mary Louise Parker because she wasn't into the press, I did ask what she was wearing and she whispered inaudibly either Tracy Reese or Target, maybe. So there's that.
The fashion show that I'm sure was great, but I was too busy trying to figure out if any of the dancers were actually naked.
Me: You're on one of the funniest shows on television (30 Rock) did you always think of yourself as funny?
Katrina Bowden: I've always been into comedy and I always thought I had a sense of humor, but I never considered myself a comedian.
Another spectacular photo from the light show spectacular.