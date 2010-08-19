Target Pulls Some Risqué Business In The Name of Fashion

Target, that mostly suburban mecca of affordability for everything from your beauty counter go-tos to diffusion line-priced McQueen and Proenza got decidedly urban last night in NYC. Inspired by the rather risqu rep of The Standard hotel (their easy view-in windows have brought out the exhibitionist in more than a few guests and a peeping tom mentality from onlookers), the store put on quite the Fall Fashion Spectacular.

Spectacular was no doubt the word for the show that took place on the entire south wall of the hotel complete with dancers in nearly every window paying homage to the create-your-own-peep-show mentality of some Standard guests, thumping beats and a light extravaganza that would have made psychedelic drug enthusiasts extremely happy. And while there was also an actual fashion show set up on risers, I don’t think anyone looked at it more than twice. Either way, the evening made an impression, as did the even-hotter-in-person Penn Badgley who I stalked for a quote much to the chagrin of his PR rep (there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you guys).

