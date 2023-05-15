Target’s Pride Collection Seriously Upgraded This Year & Includes $25 Swimwear, Sandals & More

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! That’s right, I’m talking about Pride celebration season 2023. Pride events are typically held throughout the month of June, so thanks to Target’s Pride collection already being live on the site, you can stock up now.

This year Target worked with LGBTQIA+ brands like JZD and Ash + Chess to truly spread the spirit of pride in every design. You can shop clothing, matching outfits for your dogs (!!!), sandals, swimwear, accessories and so much more. Instead of scrolling through all the pages yourself, we’ve rounded up the cutest finds at Target’s pride launch for this year. Here’s what to stock up on now before your size sells out.

Of course I’ve gotta shout out my girls at JZD. This queer and Latina-owned brand is based in my hometown of Brownsville, Texas and their relationship with Target continues for Pride month. Grab all the cute t-shirts and shorts available now.

DIY Pride Party Pennant Garland Decoration

If you’re throwing your own Pride party this year at home, you need to shop Target’s Pride party decor line where you can find pennants, plates, cups and more.

Pride Adult Rainbow Check Swim Shorts

These swim shorts come in sizes XS to 4X and even have a drawstring for the perfect fit.

Pride Adult Adventure Sandals

Sure June is the official month for Pride celebrations, but you can rock these sandals all summer long. They’re perfect for a park day, water shoes or anywhere you’re headed this summer.

Pride Adult Gingham Hair Clips

Sorry not sorry, but these are the cutest hair clips I’ve ever seen. Grab this four pack for just $12.

Pride Adult Drag Queen ‘Katya’ Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Show your support for drag with this Katya t-shirt. Despite the fact that freedom of speech is protected by the first amendment, Tennessee lawmakers are threatening to criminalize drag performances in public spaces. If you live in Tennessee, call or email Rep. Chris Todd who sponsored the bill that restricts drag queen performances and urge him not to continue with this law.

Pride Adult Short Sleeve Checkered Skater Dress

Looking for a stress-free Pride outfit that’s so cute, comfy and perfect for summer weather? Target officially has you covered with this number.

Pride Backpack Dog Harness

IDK what’s cuter, a dog in rainbow attire or a dog in a backpack. But thanks to this cute harness, you get both.