Um, You Can Literally Get Prada Sunglasses for $150 at the Most Unexpected Place

There’s one style of Prada sunglasses that I’ve been eyeing forever, and you can probably already see them in your head as I write this. IDK what to call them, but they have sort of a hexagon/diamond shape on the side with the Prada logo and they are so effortlessly chic, I was obsessed with them the moment I saw them.There was only one problem though, on the Prada website they retail for over $500.

I’m sorry, but as someone who throws sunglasses into the bottom of her bag or loses them on the subway quite frequently, I just couldn’t imagine paying that price for sunnies. But when I stumbled across the same pair on mega sale at Target, I knew I just had to share the good news with the masses. Target has a direct link with Eyewear Depot that allows them to bring designer sunglasses to Target shoppers. But the good news is, these come at Target-friendly prices. On the Target website these were originally listed as $450, and then went down to $308. But as of right now, you can score them for even $150 less than that, at just $151.38. Seriously pick these up now because I’ve literally never seen them go for cheaper.

Prada Womens Irregular Sunglasses Scarlet Tortoise

If you order them today, you’ll get them just a few days after Christmas, so maybe they can me more of a bonus Christmas present to yourself instead of something that’s waiting to be discovered under the tree on Dec. 25.

There are also a few more styles that I’ve found for sale on the website that are seriously discounted.

Womens Cat-Eye Sunglasses Black

This cat-eye shape that comes in all black is perfect for those who aren’t tortoise shell fans. And they’re literally $210 off right now! That’s seriously unbeatable.

This round style is also on sale for around the same price. Again, all three of these will are listed on the website to arrive after Dec. 25, so make sure to factor that in when shopping. Either way, you’ll get a great deal on the Prada sunnies you’ve been eyeing all year long and don’t have to feel any of the guilt when shopping them.

Womens Round Sunglasses Black