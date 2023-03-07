Calling All Barbiecore Fans: You Need These $40 “Super Comfortable” Versace Platform Dupes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film coming to theaters in July, it’s no surprise the Barbiecore aesthetic still reigns supreme among fashion lovers’ closets. From couture designs to athleticwear, there’s a Barbie-inspired garment or accessory to fit virtually any wardrobe. Some pieces are more traditionally “Barbie” than others, though, like these new Target platform heels that TikTokers claim is an IRL Barbie shoe.

The Wild Fable Alessia Platforms come in three colors, but the black and metallic silver pairs aren’t getting half as much hype as the vibrant pink hue on the social platform (though all are cute and would make for a great going-out staple shoe for spring/summer). As soon as the account @targetatme posted about the statement footwear, dubbing them “Barbie heels,” commenters were quick to concur, calling out the shoe’s uncanny resemblance to the famous doll’s iconic peep-toe platforms. One TikToker wrote, “All I can think is ‘I’m a Barbie girl’,” while another simply stated, “hello Barbie.”

For those who don’t know, Wild Fable is a Target-owned apparel and accessories brand. Its new faux leather platforms are available in whole and half sizes, ranging from 6 to 12, boast a 4.7-inch heel and feature an open back design, round open-toe, and buckled ankle strap. They also retail for only $40 — a steal, according to TikTokers and Target shoppers comparing the Alessia style to high-end pairs like the Versace Medusa Satin Platform Pumps, Steve Madden’s Charlize Platform Pump, and Prada’s Begonia Pink High-Heeled Satin Sandals.

But beyond the Barbie vibes and affordable price tag, shoppers are also raving about the chunky heels’ super comfortable wear, which can likely be accredited to its memory foam insole that contours to and cushions your foot for optimal support. “This heel is super comfortable. They are super supportive,” one shopper wrote, while another swears the shoes are “so comfortable I feel like I could run a 5K in these and be fine.” While we don’t recommend hitting the gym in the shoes, we do suggest stocking up on all three colorways—especially if you’re looking to expand your comfy heel options ahead of the warmer weather. Shop the metallic and black styles below—and get them before it’s too late. They’re selling out fast!

Consider these metallic shoes a neutral in your wardrobe—they literally go with everything and are way more fun than white or beige. These would look cute with anything from a sundress to flare or wide-leg jeans.

These black platforms are the upgrade your closet has been looking for. They complement a cocktail dress just as well as they help elevate a pair of shorts and a crop top. Whether you’re heading to a wedding, a night out dancing, or just hanging with friends, not only will you look on trend, but you’ll be able to comfortably stand on your feet all night, too.