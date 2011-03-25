Target Pisses Off Proenza Boys, Crystal Renn’s First Vogue

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Crystal Renn lands her first Vogue cover onVogue Mexico, and looks amazing. (Styelite)

Target is selling a PS1 knockoff and the Proenza boys are understandably irked considering the store is also currently housing their GO International collab. Not cool (NYT)

Abercrombie & Fitch apparently thinks it’s ok for 7-year -old girls to wear push-up bikini tops. It’s not. (Coco Perez)

After a few photos surfaced (albeit from a sketchy source), it looks like Dakota Fanning might be the new face of Marc Jacobs’Oh Lola perfume. (Fashionista)

Ever wonder what Katy Perry would look like as an alien? (People StyleWatch)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET

RT: @dkny Today you can be mediocre at whatever you do, or you can be GREAT. Your choice. What will it be? Deep.

RT: @MarcJacobsIntl My last day is tomorrow. I wouldnt be tweeting this if not.Wont work in this town again! I know that! I dont have the energy to do whats expected! Im alone in this office having to try and entertain you all. This isnt easy. I have tried. Brand twittercide, anyone?

RT: @marieclaire It’s#Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday… anyone else have#RebeccaBlack stuck in their heads today? You know it.

RT: @KourtneyKaradash Thinkin#OldNavy this weekend!!! Great sale… check it outhttp://jol.ly/0mmI Really, Kourtney? Don’t you have a million dollars lying around, somewhere?