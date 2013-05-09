Phillip Lim To Collaborate With Target In September!

Target’s favorite approach to fashion—the major designer collaboration—has just inducted a new member. The mass retailer announced this morning that its next partnership will be a fall collection with New York designer Phillip Lim, and it will hit stores and Target.com September 15!

On the heels of collaborative collections with Lauren Bush, Prabal Gurung, Tracy Reese, Kate Young, Neiman Marcus, and many more, the new “classic fall palette of neutral tones and prints” (which comprises more than 100 pieces) will range from $20 to $300 for apparel and $20 to $60 for accessories, including a trench coat, dresses, and bags (Lim’s most commercial offering) for the ladies, as well as shoes and a leather moto jacket for the gentlemen.

“Since an early age, I’ve been intrigued by the idea of design evolution,” Lim said in a statement. “One of the reasons I wanted to collaborate with Target is because I felt that together we could create a collection that would inspire–one that is cool and chic, but still very accessible.”

Keep your eyes open for a preview of the collection soon—we expect downtown-cool pieces typically found in his beloved high-end 3.1 Phillip Lim collections, and see what Lim had to say about the line in the video below!

