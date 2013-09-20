Links To Click: Target Apologizes for Sold Out Phillip Lim, Milan Fashion Week, More

1. Don’t miss a beat at Milan Fashion Week this weekend. Catch the shows here right after they happen! [Rightster]

2. A fashion history re-make starring Halle Berry as President Clinton is on the cover of Esquire Magazine. [Fashionista]

3. Guess who tops the list of the world’s wealthiest couples? [Forbes]

4. Here are 100 things every 20-something needs to realize. [Elite Daily]

5. Louis Vuitton has taken a stake in shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood’s London-based brand. [WWD]

6. The Phillip Lim for Target collection sold like hot cakes and Target is issuing gift cards to some unhappy customers. [Racked]

7. The latest fad in New York is apparently a green cocktail. [The Vivant]

8. Is kombucha really good for you? Let’s put this debate to rest. [Daily Makeover]

9. Burgundy lip color is the “it” shade for fall. Find out how to pull it off effortlessly. [Beauty High]