Every Single Target Store That Will Be Stocking the Peter Pilotto Collection

We’re only two days away from Target’s buzzy collaboration with printastic label Peter Pilotto, and the frenzy’s already begun, as evidenced by last night’s packed-to-capacity invite-only shopping party during New York Fashion Week.

While Target still hasn’t announced the time that the goods will go on sale Sunday, they have released a full list of Target locations that’ll be stocking the collection. Read carefully, as not every outpost plans to carry the collaboration, although it will be available online, both on Target’s site and on Net-a-Porter (we’re betting pretty early in the morning, as is customary when Target releases collaborations on weekends.)

Check out the full list on stores here, and check back in with us later today for any updates on timing and restrictions. Ready, set, shop!