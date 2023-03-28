TikTok Found The ‘Perfect’ Slightly Cropped T-Shirt—& It’s Just $10

Scroll To See More Images

Sometimes the best thing about TikTok is that you don’t have to go through pages and pages of shirt options on store websites. You just have to wait until TikTok users find something that’s so good and perfect, they can’t stop making videos about it. And that’s the case with this slightly cropped t-shirt that Target has on sale for just $10. And yeah, it comes in tons of different colors.

User @jaclyndeleonstyle pointed out that you absolutely need one in every color and styled the tee perfectly with faded jeans. The shirt is the perfect cropped cut, so you can tuck it in slightly or just let it hang loose. Another TikTokker, @stylinbyaylinofficial styled a few colors of the tee with loose white pants for a super cute yet comfortable business casual look. Style blogger @shelbysaywhatblog actually had people all over her comments’ section asking where she got the white tee she posted about earlier. Target, baby! And for less than the cost of lunch.

Okay, so now that you know that the tee is a TikTok must-have, here’s how you can shop it for yourself.

Right now five different colors are in stock (including black and white!), so make sure to add your size to cart now before it disappears. Sizes run from XS to 4X, and we love to see the inclusivity from Wild Fable.

Besides the glowing TikTok reviews, one shopper said, “Worth the money !!! A great every day shirt ! Cute with shorts !! Jeans !! Really anything !” Okay, with that many exclamation points, you know it’s good.

The camel color is perfect for an everyday office look. Just add black pants and you’ve got a complete look that’ll feel comfortable yet look put together.

A plain white tee styled with printed pants is the way to go for when you want to stand out a little, yet still be office, meeting or date-ready.

The good reviews seriously don’t stop. Another shopper said, “This is the softest T-shirt I have ever felt! The camel color is a beautiful warm color and I like how it has this natural cut above the sleeve to make it look a little more worn.”

Grab yours ASAP. Even if it’s not at your local store, it’s available to ship nation-wide.