10 Non-Cheesy Christmas Tree Ornaments From Target That You’ll Want To Hang Front & Center

Decorating the Christmas tree is a big deal. It’s a time when the whole family can get together and dig up everyone’s favorite trinkets. It might seem like a tedious task, but let’s be honest, we all love the experience, especially when we’re surrounded by loved ones with holiday tunes playing in the background and hot cocoa swishing in our mugs. Dressing the tree isn’t anything without the ornaments, though. They’ve got to have meaning, humor, joy, or all of the above.

In case you didn’t already know, Target is one of the best places to shop for ornaments. The retailer never fails us in any of the other departments, and certainly doesn’t fall short with its selection of holiday decorations. This year’s lineup features super affordable options including plastic, glass, wood, and felt ornaments, along with shatter-resistant ones, monogrammed pieces, and many more.

That’s a shockingly good mix of options that has us raiding the ornament section like it’s our job (it is). Whether you’re looking for a specific centerpiece ornament for your tree, a set, or even one to give as a gift, you know where to look.

Below, find 10 of the best Christmas tree ornaments that we found at Target. They’ll be sure to make your holidays oh so merry and bright.

Holiday Letterboard Ornament

Spread messages of holiday cheer with this letter board ornament. You get all of the letters, numbers, and symbols you’ll need to say “Fa La La La La,” “Happy Holidays,” or whatever you’re feeling that day.

Let It Snow Cup Ornament

Hot chocolate plays a huge part in celebrating the holidays. This mug is filled with cocoa and all of its sweet adornments, plus it has “Let It Snow” written across the front.

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mystery Ornament

This mystery ornament will give you one of six cute characters from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’ Will you unwrap Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock, or Barrel?

Big Present Ornament

If you want a more sophisticated ornament, go for this big present box one. It’s made of glass and will be a definite standout on the tree.

Ugly Sweater Ornament

This ugly sweater ornament is absolutely adorable. You can use the clothing hanger to hook it onto the tree, which is pretty genius, if you ask us.

Countdown House Calendar Ornament

This countdown ornament is essentially a miniature advent calendar for your tree. Track the number of days until Christmas by moving the magnet across each date.

Zoom Meeting Ornament

We had to include this playful Zoom ornament because it accurately sums up 2021. It has a special meaning that you won’t forget for years to come.

‘Star Wars’ Mystery Ornament

Similar to the ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ mystery ornament, this ‘Star Wars’ version features six great options: Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Leia Organa, R2-D2, Yoda, and Death Star. Need this ornament, your tree does.

100ct Christmas Ornament Set

Sometimes, it’s just easier to buy in bulk, especially if you want more of a minimalistic-looking tree. These beautiful ornaments are made of plastic, but have different finishes that make them look so luxe—sparkly, satin, mirrored, and even textured.

Poinsettia Flower Ornament Set

Last but certainly not least are these stunning, hand-painted flower ornaments. Poinsettias are holiday must-have decorations around the home, and now you can have even more of them. The red, white, gold, and green color scheme adds an elegant flair to your tree.