These $5 Target Candles Come in Every Summery Scent Imaginable & Will Turn Your Home Into The Beach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many ways to make your home feel summer-ready. You could freshen up your décor, fill your space with vibrant colors, hang up some lights or buy yet another potted plant. These are the obvious ideas, but one that you shouldn’t forget is candles. They have the ability to set the entire mood for a room and can make your home so much more enjoyable to spend time and host guests in.

You can’t just light any random candle, though. Candles are seasonal in that you don’t want to burn a sugar cookie-scented candle in summer, since warmer fragrances are better in the fall and winter. For summertime, you want light, fruity, sweet scents, and Target has just that. The retailer’s own home brand, Opalhouse, is chock-full of vivid hues and fun patterns, so it’s not surprising that they have the candles to match.

Choose from mouthwatering candles that draw inspiration from foods like citrus slushies and tropical sorbets. Not only do these candles smell like paradise, but they also look the part. Each one comes in a bright-colored jar or tin, with some even covered in beautiful ombré colors that resemble a summer sunset.

Pick your player from the following six yummy Opalhouse candles. They all come at affordable prices, with some starting at just $5. It’s about time you turn your house into paradise and pure bliss with Target’s summer candles.

Opalhouse Jar Candle Lemon Pineapple Slushy

Pineapple, melon and cotton candy, oh my! This fruity candle will remind you of all the snow cones and slushies you devoured when you were a kid and all the ones you’re about to sip on this summer.

Opalhouse Ombré Oval Candle Sublime Fruit Peach

Upon first glance, this candle’s packaging is stunning and would make a great centerpiece in any room. However, it also smells incredible, too, with its notes of lily, peach and sandalwood.

Opalhouse Ombré Tin Candle Tropical Sorbet Hot Pink

For a three-wick candle that’ll get you through the warmer months, light this tropical sorbet scented candle. It burns for up to 70 hours and could also serve as a nice housewarming gift.

Opalhouse Jar Candle Poolside Breeze Blue

If you love the smell of coconuts, go for this amber and coconut-scented candle that’ll transport you to a pool.

Opalhouse Ombré Tin Candle Fizzy Cherry Red

A candle that smells like cherry vanilla soda and burns for up to 35 hours? Count us in!

Opalhouse Tin Dispenser

If you simply can’t decide between all of these delicious aromas, this set of tin candles lets you try them all.