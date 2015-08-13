Love Plaid? You’ll Flip For Adam Lippes’ Target Collaboration

Photo: Target

Earlier this year, Target announced that accessories designer Eddie Borgo would be creating a collection for the mass retailer, and then quickly surprised us in June by revealing another designer partnership was in the works. This time, it’s a fashion line with Adam Lippes, the American designer behind the eponymous label, who also spent time at Oscar de la Renta and Ralph Lauren. Two months later, we’ve finally received a first look at the full collection.

Plaid prints rule in Lippes’ 50 piece-strong line of apparel, accessories, pet goods, and home furnishings. Highlights include a collarless, grey coat, a cozy red poncho, and wintery plaid bags and shoes that look far more luxe than their under-$50 price tags. Apparel will be priced between $19.99 and $129.99, while shoes and accessories will range from $39.99 to $49.99.

After launching—and then closing—his contemporary basics line Adam and Eve in 2004, Lippes launched his namesake line, a mainstay at New York Fashion Week. Eight seasons in, Lippes is known for his clean, contemporary shapes, and elegant but wearable aesthetic—all things that have made it into the new Target collaboration.

The full Adam Lippes for Target plaid-crazy collaboration will hit Target stores and Target.com September 27—just in time for Fall.

