Target’s Next Big Designer Collaboration: Lilly Pulitzer

No new year is complete without a collaboration announcement from Target, and we can reveal that the retailer has locked down Lilly Pulitzer for its next big partnership.

The 250-piece collection includes all kinds of resort-ready lifestyle products, including rompers and lightweight maxi dresses, fringed beach towels, pool chairs, plates, drinking glasses, cushions, beach umbrellas, and more, all infused with Pulitzer’s brighter-than-bright preppy aesthetic.

For the first time, Target has included plus sizes, after landing in customers’ bad books for not catering to larger sizes within the recent Altuzarra for Target collection.

Most pieces in Pulitzer’s main line are available for under $200, which means the brand’s Target collaboration is extremely affordable–prices start at $2 and cap at $150, with nearly 200 items available for less than $30.

If you’re not familiar with Lilly Pulitizer, the American brand basically pioneered all things preppy in the ’60s and is now known for its colorful, Palm Beach-ready pieces and bright shift dresses. Pulitzer herself passed away in 2013, but still holds a reputation as being an uptown New York socialite and ’60s party girl with a mischievous edge.

Past Target collaborations have attracted cult-hit fashion blogger favorites like Peter Pilotto and 3.1 Phillip Lim, so it will be interesting to see how this (much more mainstream) collaboration performs when it hits Target stores across the US and Canada on April 19.