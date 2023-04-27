Why Guys on TikTok Are Raving About These $8 Women’s Tank Tops From Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This just in: Men on TikTok are raving about the flattering fit and comfortability of a women’s tank top from Target. Basically, the retailers womens section is secretly crawling with gender neutral finds that shouldn’t be overlooked.

First up, TikTok creator @therealprofessorx did a try-on video spotlighting the A New Day Slim Fit Ribbed Tank. In his words, here’s what makes these seemingly basic tanks special.

“I keep hearing good things about the New Day Tank Tops from the women’s section at Target, so today we’re gonna try them on for science. Right off the bat, it does have a significantly higher neckline than the mens tank top. They’re also significantly softer than the mens tanks, and they have more stretch to them. They also just kind of look more expensive—I kind of feel like a baddie right now, not gonna lie. I feel like it’s going to be my go-to layering piece.”

The tank top is available in a pack of two for $14 in your standard shades; black, white and gray, though be warned, selections are already selling out. You can also snag individual tanks (and a ton more color options) for as little as $8. Certain shades are also a hot commodity, so hurry!

A New Day Slim Fit Ribbed Tank

Each top is made from a cotton and spandex blend, which explains the comfortable stretch they offer. The slim fit shape hits below the waist for a complimentary silhouette, which flatters a range of body types—sizes range from XS to 4X. A classic wardrobe staple, the tank can be worn on its own or with a ton of other pieces, including sweaters, jackets and button-down shirts.

Creator @rickyskates also made a video of him trying on the ribbed tank, as seen below. “Dont be scared to go through the womens section,” he captioned it.

If you’re on the hunt for some fresh tanks for spring, don’t hesitate to make Target your first stop. The TikTok-viral tanks are already selling out, so we suggest you hustle!