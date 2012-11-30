StyleCaster
Finally! Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection Launches Tomorrow, See All 50 Items Here

Get excited: One of the most highly-anticipated collaborations of the year, the Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection, will officially be open for business at Target stores and online starting tomorrow. It’s pretty epic, as we’re sure you’ve heard: 24 CFDA designers—including Proenza SchoulerRodarte, Oscar de la Renta, Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and Eddie Borgo—have each created stylish and affordable limited-edition items for Target that range from clothing and accessories to home goods and wrapping paper.

Furthermore—and we’re not just saying this because they’ve been crafted by designers who we admire infinitely—but the items are seriously fabulous. Plus, they’ll make beyond-perfect holiday gifts. Who wouldn’t want a metallic leather Marc Jacobs pouch, a Proenza Schouler sweatshirt, or an Altuzarra mahogany tray? (Each at under $100, no less!). Other notable items include Derek Lam slippers, Rag & Bone barware, Alice + Olivia luggage, and kid-sized Marchesa dresses—to name a few.

Before you head into the battle zone (i.e., Target with the gazillion other eager shoppers), we suggest putting yourself ahead of the game and formulating a to-buy game plan now by looking through all the items and deciding what you really want to scoop up before they go the way of Missoni x Target’s goods (read: gone in 60 seconds).

1 of 48

Diane von Furstenberg for Target + Neiman Marcus Jewelry Box, $49.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Diane von Furstenberg for Target + Neiman Marcus Yoga Mat, $49.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Jason Wu for Target + Neiman Marcus Girl's Printed Dress, $59.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Jason Wu for Target + Neiman Marcus Girl's Solid Dress, $59.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Jason Wu for Target + Neiman Marcus Ornaments, $49.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Tracy Reese for Target + Neiman Marcus Dessert Plates, $39.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Tracy Reese for Target + Neiman Marcus Blouse, $79.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Alice + Olivia for Target + Neiman Marcus Bike, $499.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Alice + Olivia for Target + Neiman Marcus Luggage, $179.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Altuzarra for Target + Neiman Marcus Double Old Fashioned Glasses, $49.99;
Shaker, $49.99;
Tray, $79.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Band of Outsiders for Target + Neiman Marcus Cookie Cutters, $29.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Band of Outsiders for Target + Neiman Marcus Hats, $29.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Brian Atwood for Target + Neiman Marcus Leather Gloves, $49.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Brian Atwood for Target + Neiman Marcus Sunglasses, $39.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Carolina Herrera for Target + Neiman Marcus Stationary Set, $19.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Carolina Herrera for Target + Neiman Marcus Travel Bags, $39.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Derek Lam for Target + Neiman Marcus Slippers, $49.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Derek Lam for Target + Neiman Marcus Skateboard, $99.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Judith Leiber for Target + Neiman Marcus Compact Mirror, $59.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Lela Rose for Target + Neiman Marcus Dress, $99.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Lela Rose for Target + Neiman Marcus Top, $69.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Marc Jacobs for Target + Neiman Marcus Scarf, $69.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Marc Jacobs for Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection Pouch, $69.99.

Marchesa for Target + Neiman Marcus Girl's Beaded Dress, $99.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Marchesa for Target + Neiman Marcus Girl's Floral Dress, $79.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Oscar de la Renta for Target + Neiman Marcus Pet Bowl, $29.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Oscar de la Renta for Target + Neiman Marcus Pet Collar and Leash, $39.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Oscar de la Renta for Target + Neiman Marcus Tote, $59.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Philip Crangi for Target + Neiman Marcus Frame, $49.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Philip Crangi for Target + Neiman Marcus Trinket Box, $69.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Prabal Gurung for Target + Neiman Marcus Cape, $79.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Prabal Gurung for Target + Neiman Marcus Clutch, $49.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Proenza Schouler for Target + Neiman Marcus ipad Sleeve, $39.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Proenza Schouler for Target + Neiman Marcus Sweatshirt, $29.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Rag & Bone for Target + Neiman Marcus Boy's and Men's Sweater:
Boy's Sweater, $49.99; Men's Sweater, $69.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Rag & Bone for Target + Neiman Marcus Flask, $29.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Rag & Bone for Target + Neiman Marcus Shot Glasses, $19.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Rodarte for Target + Neiman Marcus Ornament, $19.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Rodarte for Target + Neiman Marcus Wrapping Paper, $7.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Thom Browne for Target + Neiman Marcus Women's Blazer, $129.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Thom Browne for Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection Men's Blazer, $149.99.

Eddie Borgo for Target + Neiman Marcus Letter Opener, $34.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Eddie Borgo for Target + Neiman Marcus Accent Box, $49.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Tory Burch for Target + Neiman Marcus, Beverage Container, $24.99 and Lunch Box, $19.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Robert Rodriguez for Target + Neiman Marcus Dress, $99.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Robert Rodriguez for Target + Neiman Marcus Top, $79.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Skaist - Taylor for Target + Neiman Marcus Vest, $79.99.

Photo: Target/Target

Skaist - Taylor for Target + Neiman Marcus Kid's Hat, $39.99.

Photo: Target/Target

