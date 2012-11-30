Finally! Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection Launches Tomorrow, See All 50 Items Here

Get excited: One of the most highly-anticipated collaborations of the year, the Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection, will officially be open for business at Target stores and online starting tomorrow. It’s pretty epic, as we’re sure you’ve heard: 24 CFDA designers—including Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Oscar de la Renta, Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and Eddie Borgo—have each created stylish and affordable limited-edition items for Target that range from clothing and accessories to home goods and wrapping paper.
Furthermore—and we’re not just saying this because they’ve been crafted by designers who we admire infinitely—but the items are seriously fabulous. Plus, they’ll make beyond-perfect holiday gifts. Who wouldn’t want a metallic leather Marc Jacobs pouch, a Proenza Schouler sweatshirt, or an Altuzarra mahogany tray? (Each at under $100, no less!). Other notable items include Derek Lam slippers, Rag & Bone barware, Alice + Olivia luggage, and kid-sized Marchesa dresses—to name a few.
Before you head into the battle zone (i.e., Target with the gazillion other eager shoppers), we suggest putting yourself ahead of the game and formulating a to-buy game plan now by looking through all the items and deciding what you really want to scoop up before they go the way of Missoni x Target’s goods (read: gone in 60 seconds).
Diane von Furstenberg for Target + Neiman Marcus Jewelry Box, $49.99.
Diane von Furstenberg for Target + Neiman Marcus Yoga Mat, $49.99.
Jason Wu for Target + Neiman Marcus Girl's Printed Dress, $59.99.
Jason Wu for Target + Neiman Marcus Girl's Solid Dress, $59.99.
Jason Wu for Target + Neiman Marcus Ornaments, $49.99.
Tracy Reese for Target + Neiman Marcus Dessert Plates, $39.99.
Tracy Reese for Target + Neiman Marcus Blouse, $79.99.
Alice + Olivia for Target + Neiman Marcus Bike, $499.99.
Alice + Olivia for Target + Neiman Marcus Luggage, $179.99.
Altuzarra for Target + Neiman Marcus Double Old Fashioned Glasses, $49.99;
Shaker, $49.99;
Tray, $79.99.
Band of Outsiders for Target + Neiman Marcus Cookie Cutters, $29.99.
Band of Outsiders for Target + Neiman Marcus Hats, $29.99.
Brian Atwood for Target + Neiman Marcus Leather Gloves, $49.99.
Brian Atwood for Target + Neiman Marcus Sunglasses, $39.99.
Carolina Herrera for Target + Neiman Marcus Stationary Set, $19.99.
Carolina Herrera for Target + Neiman Marcus Travel Bags, $39.99.
Derek Lam for Target + Neiman Marcus Slippers, $49.99.
Derek Lam for Target + Neiman Marcus Skateboard, $99.99.
Judith Leiber for Target + Neiman Marcus Compact Mirror, $59.99.
Lela Rose for Target + Neiman Marcus Dress, $99.99.
Lela Rose for Target + Neiman Marcus Top, $69.99.
Marc Jacobs for Target + Neiman Marcus Scarf, $69.99.
Marc Jacobs for Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection Pouch, $69.99.
Marchesa for Target + Neiman Marcus Girl's Beaded Dress, $99.99.
Marchesa for Target + Neiman Marcus Girl's Floral Dress, $79.99.
Oscar de la Renta for Target + Neiman Marcus Pet Bowl, $29.99.
Oscar de la Renta for Target + Neiman Marcus Pet Collar and Leash, $39.99.
Oscar de la Renta for Target + Neiman Marcus Tote, $59.99.
Philip Crangi for Target + Neiman Marcus Frame, $49.99.
Philip Crangi for Target + Neiman Marcus Trinket Box, $69.99.
Prabal Gurung for Target + Neiman Marcus Cape, $79.99.
Prabal Gurung for Target + Neiman Marcus Clutch, $49.99.
Proenza Schouler for Target + Neiman Marcus ipad Sleeve, $39.99.
Proenza Schouler for Target + Neiman Marcus Sweatshirt, $29.99.
Rag & Bone for Target + Neiman Marcus Boy's and Men's Sweater:
Boy's Sweater, $49.99; Men's Sweater, $69.99.
Rag & Bone for Target + Neiman Marcus Flask, $29.99.
Rag & Bone for Target + Neiman Marcus Shot Glasses, $19.99.
Rodarte for Target + Neiman Marcus Ornament, $19.99.
Rodarte for Target + Neiman Marcus Wrapping Paper, $7.99.
Thom Browne for Target + Neiman Marcus Women's Blazer, $129.99.
Thom Browne for Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection Men's Blazer, $149.99.
Eddie Borgo for Target + Neiman Marcus Letter Opener, $34.99.
Eddie Borgo for Target + Neiman Marcus Accent Box, $49.99.
Tory Burch for Target + Neiman Marcus, Beverage Container, $24.99 and Lunch Box, $19.99.
Robert Rodriguez for Target + Neiman Marcus Dress, $99.99.
Robert Rodriguez for Target + Neiman Marcus Top, $79.99.
Skaist - Taylor for Target + Neiman Marcus Vest, $79.99.
Skaist - Taylor for Target + Neiman Marcus Kid's Hat, $39.99.
