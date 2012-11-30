Finally! Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection Launches Tomorrow, See All 50 Items Here

Get excited: One of the most highly-anticipated collaborations of the year, the Target + Neiman Marcus Holiday Collection, will officially be open for business at Target stores and online starting tomorrow. It’s pretty epic, as we’re sure you’ve heard: 24 CFDA designers—including Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Oscar de la Renta, Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and Eddie Borgo—have each created stylish and affordable limited-edition items for Target that range from clothing and accessories to home goods and wrapping paper.

Furthermore—and we’re not just saying this because they’ve been crafted by designers who we admire infinitely—but the items are seriously fabulous. Plus, they’ll make beyond-perfect holiday gifts. Who wouldn’t want a metallic leather Marc Jacobs pouch, a Proenza Schouler sweatshirt, or an Altuzarra mahogany tray? (Each at under $100, no less!). Other notable items include Derek Lam slippers, Rag & Bone barware, Alice + Olivia luggage, and kid-sized Marchesa dresses—to name a few.

Before you head into the battle zone (i.e., Target with the gazillion other eager shoppers), we suggest putting yourself ahead of the game and formulating a to-buy game plan now by looking through all the items and deciding what you really want to scoop up before they go the way of Missoni x Target’s goods (read: gone in 60 seconds).