23 Finds Your Apartment Needs from Target’s New Home Collection

Growing up, Target was my go-to for summer swimwear and the occasional cute top. In college, it was my go-to for, well, everything. (I went to school in a small town, and Target was a one-stop shop for groceries, toiletries, and dorm necessities.)

But I’d never really paid attention to Target’s home stuff—that is, until the company launched its new home collection, Made by Design, at the beginning of this month.

Made by Design is a 750-piece collection “full of simple, beautifully-designed (and unbelievably affordable) pieces [that can] elevate every room in your home,” according to Target. And looking at the pieces, I gotta say, I agree. Made by Design is chock-full of stunning, minimalist home decor, and all of it’s available at that affordable Target price-point.

Looking for sleek furniture in light bamboo browns and deep mahoganies? Kitchen necessities that come in elegant charcoals and pewter grays? Affordable home decor that isn’t totally basic? Made by Design has all of that and more. I’m not kidding—browse the collection and tell me it doesn’t look straight out of a Scandinavian interior design catalog.

If you’re not into the idea of perusing Made by Design’s 750 pieces, scroll through our slideshow to see our 23 favorite picks from the minimalist collection.