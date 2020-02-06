Everything in Target’s New Luggage Line Is Under $200—but It Looks Like Luxury

Scroll To See More Images

After my hand-me-down suitcase finally fell apart last year, I had an excuse to purchase myself a new piece of luggage. The only problem was that hard case luggage that looks nice and won’t fall apart when being thrown out of the plane is damn expensive. Ultimately, I turned to Target to find my ideal suitcase at a not-so-cringe-worthy price. Part of me wishes I had waited, though, because Target’s new luggage collection, Open Story, is as luxurious as it is affordable. BRB, booking a vacation right now.

In total, the Open Story collection consists of 40 different luggage and travel accessory options. Colors like gold and black will be offered no matter the season, but there are also colors (violet, wrought iron and cedar) which will only be available through October 2020—with more seasonal colors to come later, too. So, whether you’re into classic looks or like your suitcase to stand out in those Instagram photos, there’s a piece of affordable luggage waiting to go on your next vacay.

The entire line is designed in-house, too, so you’re guaranteed that classic Target price. “Our guests find a lot of joy in traveling, and we’re thrilled that our new luggage owned brand offers them a high-quality assortment at Target-only prices, helping us fill a white space within the category. Open Story truly represents the magic of Tar-zhay and the power of our owned brands, and we hope all of our guests will love using these items during the busy spring travel season and for years to come,” says Julie Guggemos, senior vice president and chief design officer at Target.

The collection ranges in price from $19.99 to $179.99, so even the most expensive pieces are still under $200. There are luxury details, too, like built-in USB ports and spinner wheels to help ease any stressful travel situations. Basically—like always—Target has thought of everything.

Starting February 9, you can shop the Open Story luggage collection in Target stores, and online February 13. If you’ve been at a loss at what to give a loved one for Valentine’s Day, this collection might just be your saving grace. Of course, I won’t judge you if you just want snag a few pieces for yourself. This collection is pretty damn good.