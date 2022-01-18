The Only Place To Buy Expensive-Looking Valentine’s Lingerie Without Breaking The Bank Is Actually Target

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been in a rut lately and have struggled to feel as confident as you deserve to be, then we have some advice for you: Buy a new lingerie set.

For a while, lingerie was seen as something to wear for your partner and their approval, but those who have more than a few pieces in their dresser know that the opposite is true. When you put on a piece of lingerie that you bought for yourself, you feel unstoppable and sexy as can be. Victoria’s Secret models could never. Slipping into something as sleek and flattering as a bra set, bodysuit or nightgown is like slipping into a new persona. Your entire being changes once you’re in your favorite ensemble.

That girl before who was feeling bad about herself? Gone. Those unkind thoughts you were having about yourself? Evaporated. The confidence of a Hadid? You have that now.

Now, like so many things in life, a lot of popular lingerie staples are expensive. We’re talking $100 bodysuits, y’all. But, after doing the typical Sunday night ritual of browsing Target’s site for seven hours straight, we realized that the store has so!! many!! lingerie options. And most are under $30!!

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect Valentine’s Day ensemble to wear solo or to show off for somebody else, it’s here. We found everything from deep v-neck bodysuits to flowy and feminine nightgowns.

Check out our eight favs below. You’ll be feeling like the hottest spice on the shelf in any of these numbers.

Auden Push-Up Bodysuit

You’ll feel pretty in pink in this bodysuit that’s basically Valentine’s Day packed into a sexy one-piece. Choose from a subtle blush or a sultry red—you can’t go wrong with either (or both!).

Auden Long Sleeve Bodysuit

This catsuit is everything. The sheer long-sleeve number is edgy as can be. It’ll show off your best assets (literally) front and back. Shop from sizes XS to 4X and live your best most confident life in it.

Auden V-Neck Bodysuit

This feminine and floral bodysuit has adjustable straps and removable pads so you can customize it to your liking. The smooth material is comfortable and contouring.

Journelle Emma Chemise

Elevate your favorite teddy with this Journelle nightgown. It’s comfortable and effortlessly sexy. You’ll feel good (and look hot) going to sleep in this get-up.

Auden Rose Bustier Bralette

There’s nothing better than buying something that you can wear in the bedroom or out on the town. Bustiers can work for either occasion, and this style is no different. Pair it with your fav faux leather leggings or lacy thong and you’ve got yourself an ensemble for the ages.

Auden Push-Up Bodysuit

You can’t go wrong with a classic black and lacy bodysuit.

Auden V-Neck Lace Bodysuit

A super low v-neck and sheer back pair together to make for one seriously hot piece of lingerie. It’s a classy and sexy pick that you’d look incredible in.

Auden Lightly Lined Babydoll Dress

There’s no dress shape more flattering than that of a babydoll, and that holds true for this nightgown style. The rose and black color options fit whatever aesthetic you’re going for—sexy and sleek or feminine and blushed.