Target Releases First Shoppable Fashion Film Starring Kristen Bell

Fashion films are taking the style world by storm, with some of our favorite designers offering super-cool glimpses into their creativity and inspiration via mini movies. Leave it to major retailer Target to take it one step further. Launching the first episode of their “Falling for You” short film series, viewers can essentially watch a film and — while watching — add their favorite featured items to their shopping cart and purchase.

It’s a smart move on Target’s part to display some of their latest products, while treating audiences to a plot-driven video starring recognizable faces. In the first installment, Kristen Bell plays a stylish fashion editor of sorts, conversing with “Zachary,” the handsome new kid on the block. Not only will viewers be wondering if sparks will fly between the characters, but they’ll also be able to observe (and buy) what they’re wearing. Wisely, shoppable item aren’t just in the apparel sector — the fashion film also spotlights home goods.

Check out the video on Target’s website and stay tuned for the next chapter, out October 4.