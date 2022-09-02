Target’s Labor Day Sale Includes Up to 50% Off RokuTVs, AirPods & More

Scroll To See More Images

For some reason I always forget that Labor Day comes with extra savings. If you’ve been taking of stock of what you’re missing after a summer spent at the beach, and hanging on patios and rooftops, make sure to stock up now during Target’s Labor Day sale going on now.

Target has already marked down hundreds of products in multiple categories, including the home space, kitchen, outdoor furniture and even electronics. And the savings will continue all weekend long, until Monday, so it’s a great idea to start building your cart now. Plus, while you’re there, check out the Halloween offerings to get into the fall mood. I’m definitely spending the holiday outdoors, but you can bet I’m decorating for fall and Halloween as soon as I get back into real-life work mode.

Sure temperatures are still pushing 85 every day, but I have hope that cooler fall temperatures are just around the corner. In honor of the summer of 2022, take advantage of last-minute savings on all the things you need to make the rest of the year (or even next summer!) a little bit easier. Here are our top picks for the best Target finds on sale for Labor Day weekend. And make sure to have a little outdoor fun one last time before chilly weather hits.

Altec Lansing HydraMini Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Did you find yourself without music during any one of your outdoor summer adventures? Make sure that never happens again with this mini waterproof speaker that’s on sale for 20 percent off.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

The end of summer means the arrival of pumpkin spice everything. Make sure you’re ready with your very own single cup brewer, on sale for 20 percent off.

TCL 55″ 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

I love Roku built-in TVs because it’s so easy to get started watching all your favorite shows and nearly every brand has a Roku-compatible app these days. Save nearly $300 on this model in honor of Labor Day savings.

Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation)

If you’ve been waiting to pick up new Apple AirPods, here’s your chance to save. Plus, everyone needs a new pair of headphones for their fall hot girl walks, right?

Costway Outdoor Foldable Reclining Padded Chair

Sometimes warm weather can start as early as May, so make sure you’re ready now for the perfect outdoor chair to soak up some sun after a cold winter (it’s coming!).

Brita Water Filter 6-Cup Metro Water Pitcher

Just because cooler temperatures are coming doesn’t mean your hydration game needs to stop. Quit buying plastic bottles and get your own filtered water station from home with this Brita pitcher.