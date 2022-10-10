I Tried the La Ligne x Target Line & These Are My Honest Thoughts

Scroll To See More Images

I’d like to start this off by saying I’m not a sweater person. Even in the chilliest days, I find that the second I walk into a restaurant, cafe or friend’s house, I’m instantly warm by the blasting heaters, and need to be in a tank top at all times. Even under the thickest winter coats, you can usually find me in a sleeveless shirt buried underneath. So when I set out to try the La Ligne x Target collection, I knew I was in to be pushed outside of my comfort zone.

The La Ligne x Target line features 36 pieces, which includes outewear, tops, bottoms and accessories. It’s also inclusive, hawking sizes in XXS through 4X. Hurry and grab your size ASAP because this one’s sure to sell out. Since this is a limited run collection, it’ll only be available while supplies last. Add to your cart now, people! I was lucky enough to try a few pieces from the collection, and here are my honest thoughts on the blouses, sweaters, pants and outerwear.

Floral Button Front Blouse & Trousers

The fit on this shirt is perfection. I’m wearing a size small. I’m 5’9 and have super long arms, so I was also impressed with the sleeve length. It perfectly hit my wrists without looking cropped.

Now here’s where things get interesting: This is not a pajama set, as some might think upon first glance. This is labeled as a blouse and the full set with pants is meant to be worn out, honey. I paired it with pointed toe boots, but this would also look fab with some slinky heels. I picked up the pants in a medium and found they were pretty true to size. The leg of the pant gets wider as it hits the floor without creating a flare effect; it’s just the perfect relaxed fit.

If your hair is looking disheveled and you’re not wearing any mascara, I think this look could easily resemble pajamas if you wear it out. But if you throw your hair up in a claw clip, add some gold hoops and a few swipes of mascara, you’ve got yourself the comfiest “going out for a glass of wine look” ever, my friends.

Navy and Tan Trench Coat

I can honestly say I’ve never worn a trench coat in my life, but throwing this on instantly made me feel like Meghan Markle. Have you guys seen those TikToks of her greeting fans outside of the royal palace? I mean, seriously, I could just watch them on loop for hours.

I digress: What makes this trench coat stand out is the high-quality feel of the material. It’s made up of a 65 percent polyester blend, along with 20 percent recycled polyester and 15 percent cotton, which gives it that ultra-soft, luxe feel. The inside lining of the trench has the signature La Ligne rainbow colored lines, which is a fun surprise.

I think the low cut on the neckline is what made me fall in love with this piece. It’s perfect for layering a turtle neck underneath, or for layering a scarf over your bare chest because you’re a freak like me who likes rocking a tank top in the fall. Either way, this coat is a serious must-buy. It looks way more expensive than it is. I’m wearing it in a size medium.

Rugby Stripe Cardigan Sweater

Wow this is the perfect oversized sweater. Seriously, I’m going to start wearing sweaters now because of how much I love this one. First of all I love the darker hues and the contrast of the navy blue and brighter green. This is perfect for wearing on those days when the high temp is just under 60 and you just need a little something to run errands in. The tortoise shell buttons add just a touch of glamour here, and I love the commitment to using recycled fabrics. The sweater is made from 50 percent recycled polyester and 20 percent recycled nylon. I’m wearing the size medium.

Fuzzy Yarn Striped Sweater

Okay for this one, I went a little indie sleeze. I’d like to think it’s my personal talent to take something that’s supposed to be preppy and grunge it up a little. To do so, I paired this adorable (fuzzy!) sweater with a faux leather skirt, knee-high boots and tons of eye makeup, of course. I loveeee how the look turned out. I’m wearing a size small in the sweater here.