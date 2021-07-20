$15 Jeans!? Stock Up For Fall Now During Target’s Denim Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever it’s time for me to invest in a new pair of jeans, I get a little grumpy about how much they cost. You usually have to shell out at least $70 (or more!) for a pair of nice jeans that won’t develop a hole in the crotch within three months. Luckily for me (and you), Target’s current jeans sale includes tons of stretchy and affordable options that are great quality. Oh, and they start at just $15 bucks. Did I mention that?

Target’s jeans aren’t that expensive to begin with, but buying something on sale is always better than paying full price, in my opinion. You can find pretty much any wash or silhouette you’d like, and the sale includes both straight and plus-size options. Whether you want white jeans to wear before Labor Day or a smart pair of dark skinny jeans for Casual Fridays at the office (yes, we’re going back soon), you’ll be able to find something special during this sale.

In addition to popular in-house brands like Ava & Viv and the TikTok-famous Wild Fable, there are a few pairs of high-quality Levi’s discounted, too. Denim season (A.K.A. autumn) is almost upon us and you know that E-tailers and retailers aren’t going to discount jeans during the beginning or peak of the season, so I took the liberty of rummaging through the denim sale section to find the 10 pairs of jeans that you should definitely consider buying now.

I don’t know how long the sale will last, so I highly recommend shopping now while you’ve got the chance. Viva la jeans!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ripped Boyfriend Jeans

Go from lazy Sunday errands to date night in these rolled-up ripped jeans just by swapping your shoes, top and accessories. Shop now for 17 percent off.

Dark Skinny Jeans

These jeans are a staple pair that you’ll wear at least once a week, so add them to your cart (and closet) this fall.

Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans

These distressed jeans make looking ~effortlessly casual~ a breeze, so save $5 on your new favorite pair.

White Distressed Jeans

These jeans from TikTok’s favorite in-house Target brand are only $15 right now. And yes, you can wear ’em after Labor Day.

Ripped Skinny Jeans

We personally aren’t over skinny jeans yet—sorry Gen Z! This wash is ideal for everyday wear.

Black Jeggings

If you aren’t ready for hard pants, I totally get that. You should grab these black jeggings (which look just like black jeans, I promise) on sale for $22.

High-Rise Skinny Jeans

For those fashionistas who wear their jeans up to their chests, these ultra-high rise skinnies are the ones you should add to your cart.

Light-Wash Cropped Jeans

These stretchy light-wash jeans look like they’re by a luxury brand. No one has to know you only paid $25!

Plus Size Overalls

Go cute and casual with these soft, stretchy overalls, which you can wear right into autumn.

Bootcut Jeans

If you want something a little different, opt for these groovy bootcut jeans in three washes for just $25.