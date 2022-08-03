TikTok Found ‘Holy Grail’ Jeans for Big Butts That Don’t Gap at the Waist & They’re Only $25 at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Yes I get paid to write about my butt for a living, but hey, it’s not like I’m gatekeeping any of the deals and items I spot online. I’m here to share the wealth, so when I spotted these Wild Fable jeans on TikTok that claim to be for the big butt girlies and—wait for it—don’t gap at the waist when you wear them, I knew I had to do more investigating. Target jeans for big butts are hard to find, but if you ask me, any jeans for big butts are hard to find.

What constitutes as a “big” butt, you might ask? Well, like most sizing Qs there’s no one-size-fits all answer. But I will say that it’s long been difficult for me to find dresses or pants that fit because I’m actually two sizes bigger on the bottom than I am on the top. As you move down my body, my chest, waist and bum/thighs all increase in size one by one. This makes it absolutely impossible to shop for dresses that aren’t made from stretchy material, and yes I’ve gotten good at my sewing skills because I pretty much need to take in every dress I buy on the top.

Anyway, now that you know all of my personal woes, I’m here to share the style and fit that TikTok user @maddison.stew posted about on her page. She wrote, “ladies, I unlocked the holy grail pair of affordable jeans for my big *peach emoji* girls.” Subsequently, the crowd went wild in her comments section. It was a bit difficult for TikTokers to find the pair online since the original post only showed the tags in-store, but some sleuthy shoppers were able to suss out the item number from the post and find the jeans online.

Women’s Super-High Rise Distressed Straight Jeans

These jeans are available in 00 up to 26W and they’re only $25. That’s not even a special, limited-time sale price! That’s seriously what they cost whether you come across them in-store or online. TikTokers rave that they rival the Abercrombie ’90s jeans for a fraction of the cost, so if you’ve been looking for jeans with a more relaxed fit, pick these up.

One reviewer wrote, “I bought a pair from a different retailer for much, much more money and I love the fit of the Wild Fable jeans WAY better! They’re true to size, comfortable, and super flattering. I hope they come out with more washes of the same style!” Another shopper wrote that these jeans were her first foray into non-skinny jeans: “As a millennial new to the non-skinny jeans trend, it’s been a little hard for me to adjust to loose fitting jeans and find ones that don’t make me feel 15 pounds heavier. These are extremely flattering and the perfect amount of looseness to them.”

Super-High Rise Distressed Curvy Mom Taper Jeans

Many reviewers raved about Wild Fable Target jeans in general, so if you’re interested in a few other washes, check out the complete line of jeans.