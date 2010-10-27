Target Is Re-Issuing Your Favorite Designer Collectibles

Photo: Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images for Target

Have you ever waited outside of a suburban Target just dying to get your hands on that corseted Proenza dress but by the time you got inside there were only size 14s left? Target is making amends for that.

The mass market fashion behemoth who goes high design when called for is re-issuing a collection of 34 dresses from 17 previously GO International designers. The lucky designers getting to ride the awesome press train all over again? Luella Bartley, Tara Jarmon, Paul & Joe, Behnaz Sarafpour, Proenza Schouler, Libertine, Alice Temperley, Erin Fetherston, Jovovich-Hawk, Rogan, Richard Chai, Jonathan Saunders, Thakoon, Tracy Feith, Rodarte, Zac Posen and Tucker.

There are no pics yet, but the frocks will hit stores and online March 13, 2011 through April 10, 2011 and images may or may not be available come February. Guess you’ll just have to start drafting your wish list. What’s on it?