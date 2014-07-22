Now You Can Shop Target Ads On Your iPhone!

Ever browse through a magazine, see something in an ad that you’re dying to own, and then think to yourself, now what? Target wants to solve that problem with the launch of In a Snap, an image recognition app for Apple devices that lets users easily buy the items they see in print ads.

Here’s how it works: Shoppers with the app can hover their smartphone above certain Target ads, and once the app recognizes the product, users can shop that item via Target’s e-commerce site without ever leaving the app.

“In a Snap recognizes select ads, makes a ‘snap’ sound to let you know when it’s ready, and then shows you additional info about each product in the ad, making them easy to immediately purchase or consider later,” the retailer told Women’s Wear Daily.

The app works with the retailer’s back-to-college catalogue as well as its ads in Real Simple, Architectural Digest, and Domino.

Target is also opening a 20,000-square foot store (much smaller than a typical store) called Target Express in Minneapolis this week, that will promote the app in-store, and where shoppers will be able to shop using the app via signage in the store.

All in all, pretty cool—and further proof that shopping is becoming more and more of a Jetson-like experience.