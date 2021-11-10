5 Unique Holiday Hot Chocolate Bombs That Almost Look Too Pretty To Drink—All Under $9

Scroll To See More Images

Hot chocolate bombs have become a holiday staple in households everywhere. They recreate the standard warm beverage from something you’d get from a packet to an experience you want to post on every social media you have.

Hot chocolate bombs are typically filled with marshmallows or other sweet toppings that get released as the chocolate spheres around them melt away. Sounds like sugary heaven, right? It actually gets better than chocolate balls and marshmallows thanks to our holiday hero, Target. The retailer is stocked up on creative hot cocoa bombs that are unlike any of the ones you’ve already tasted. By that, we mean a variety of unique shapes and flavors.

We don’t want to completely spoil the surprise, though, so keep scrolling to see exactly what we’ve been drooling over. Below, find the five most festive and unique hot chocolate bombs, with some even coming as sets (hint: they make great holiday gifts for your loved ones).

Wondershop Holiday Hot Chocolate Bomb Set

With this pack of six hot chocolate bombs filled with marshmallows, everyone in the family can gather around the fire and enjoy warm cups of cocoa together. They’re packaged in a way that mimics an advent calendar, making this set a great gift option, as well.

Wondershop Milk Chocolate Star Hot Chocolate Bomb

Most hot cocoa bombs are spherical, but this one really understood the assignment. It’s star-shaped and would work as sweet stocking stuffers or gifts to friends and coworkers.

Frankford Peppermint Hot Chocolate Bomb

We’ve seen pumpkin spice hot chocolate bombs, but this peppermint one is new and we can’t wait to try it. Mint and chocolate is a dynamic duo you simply can’t resist, and together in a hot cocoa bomb—even better.

Wondershop White Chocolate and Caramel Snowman Hot Chocolate Bomb

In case you’re not a huge milk or dark chocolate fan, Target has a yummy white chocolate option for you. It has hints of caramel flavor, and inside, you’ll find classic marshmallows.

Bombombs Snowball Holiday Hot Chocolate Bomb Set

Sweet tooths unite, because this hot cocoa bomb set has it all. The box includes two plain milk chocolate, two s’mores, and two caramel flavors. Wrapped in metallic foil, they really do look like snowballs or tree ornaments.